News
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
A Molepolole man who allegedly destroyed his neighbour’s kraal and threatened to kill him for protesting has been remanded in custody pending police investigations.
The accused, Omphitlhetse Lekong (43), on December 4th last year at Mosinki lands is alleged to have threatened Keorapetse Baakanyang by uttering the words “ke tla go bolaya setlhodi ke wena abo ke ipolaya, selepe se kae ke bolaye ntsa e, lefa nka bona sengwe se se bogale se nka mo gebetlelelang ka sone” loosely translated: ‘I will kill you and kill myself, where can I find an axe or something sharp to kill this dog and cut it into pieces’.
The incident is said to have occurred in the afternoon when 61-year-old Baakanyang realised that his kraal had been destroyed and went to ask Lekong who, belligerently beating his chest, told him that he was the one who destroyed the kraal and grabbed him by the clothes pushing him to the ground.
As the elderly man lost control, Lekong allegedly hit him with a stick and dragged him from his yard.
Baakanyang was allegedly rescued by his son after hearing him screaming for help.
Lekong is said to have kept on assaulting Baakanyang till he reached his yard where he asked the son where they kept the axe and the son told him that they did not have any axe.
During arraignment, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo pleaded with the court to remand Lekong as the investigating officer was still to record a statement from one witness who had been refusing to record the statement for fear of the accused.
“The witness’s parents had promised to assist by bringing her to record the statement at the police statement. I have also assigned the investigating officer to inquire about the safety of the complainant since he stays in the same area as the accused,” said Segokgo.
Principal Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng remanded Lekong in custody till the next mention set for January 17th, 2020.
News
Double murder suspect denied bail
A 25-year-old double murder suspect has been denied bail after pleading with the court to release him from custody to care for his family.
When denying Keautlwetse Botena bail this week, Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that he be remanded in custody till the next mention date slated for February 6th, 2020.
The magistrate delivered the ruling after the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo, opposed Botena’s bail application on grounds that though the two surviving victims he wounded were released from the hospital, they were still going for medical checkups.
Segokgo also submitted that the prosecution was still waiting for post-mortem reports and affidavit for the two deceased men.
Botena, a herdboy at Poloka cattlepost, is facing two murder charges for killing Kgalalelo Tom and Kagiso Hume as well as two other charges for unlawfully wounding Ronald Elija and Katlego Bogatle by stabbing them with a knife.
Both incidents occurred last year on December 1st at Moshaweng village in Kweneng West.
The victims had allegedly fought with the accused on the fateful day, throwing stones at him and he later hunted them down and stabbed them one after the other with a knife.
The four men were rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where Tom and Hume died from stab wounds shortly after arrival and the other two, Elija and Bogatle were admitted and later released on different dates.
News
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
A Mogoditshane man has landed in hot soup after he was nabbed taking pictures of toddlers he alleges were in police cells.
Setlhare who reached out to The Voice after his first court appearance at Mogoditshane Customary court this Monday said that he only took the pictures because he was appalled by the sorry sight of the two toddlers incarcerated in police cells.
According to his charge sheet dated December 27, 2019 Setlhare faces two counts, one of resisting arrest and another one of common nuisance.
Explaining his arrest he said, “ I was at the Police station for a totally different matter when I asked to use the rest rooms. On my way to the rest room this is where I was met with cries from the toddlers and it really pained me.”
“Yes, I did take out a phone to took pictures but this was all in good faith. You see it was a really sorry sight to see such young children all maybe around 4 years to be in police cages (cells),” Setlhare explained.
Acting station commander at the Mogoditshane Police station, Zacharia Tshenyego confirmed the incident to The Voice Newspaper in an interview.
“We do have such a case where a man was found taking pictures at our cells. We don’t know his motive but our officers saw him taking pictures where he was not supposed to be,” Tshenyego said.
The Police boss further explained that Setlhare was not supposed to be where he was found taking pictures at all. ” We don’t know why he was taking pictures, and I don’t know the toddlers he mentioned but the court will make a determination on that.”
News
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Police have made a major breakthrough in the case of Molepolole New Year’s Day rape and robbery by arresting two suspects.
The two men are 35- year -old Mogorosi Vincent Korae from Legotlhong ward, and Aobakwe Basekwang, 18, of Difetlhamolelo ward in Molepolole.
Acting jointly the suspects allegedly raped and violently robbed Kesaobaka Ama Segari of a gold Techno R6 cellphone valued at P900.00 and murdered her.
Police arrested the duo on Sunday (January 5th) after one Jonny Boenyana was found in possession of the cellphone belonging to the victim.
Boenyana told the police that Korae had borrowed P80.00 from him and handed him the cellphone with the agreement that he would collect it after he had paid back the loan.
Korae and Basekwang were arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court that the investigations were still at an initial stage as they are still to question the accused regarding the matter.
“These are very serious offenses, Investigating officers are still struggling to find witnesses and there are samples taken to the forensic lab to assist in identifying the culprits,” said Koketso before pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody.
When given a chance to speak Korae wanted to know how long the report from the forensic lab would take while Basekwang told the fully packed court that Korae had falsely implicated him in the matter.
“I have witnesses who can help me prove my innocence,” thundered Basekwang.
Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi ordered that the duo be remanded in custody till February 6th, 2020 to afford prosecution enough time to investigate.
Segari’s decomposed body was found in a ditch three days after she went missing.
The late 27-year -old woman from Senyedimane ward, who was a Strategic Management intern at Kweneng District Council, was buried the following day on January 1st, 2020 at Gamodubu village.
