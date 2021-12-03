Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Three armed robbers shot dead this morning

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Gun shot

MEDIA RELEASE: ARMED ROBBERS DIE IN AN EXCHANGE OF FIRE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Three (3) armed foreign nationals died and one sustained serious injuries in exchange of fire with law enforcement officers this morning in Mmopane village following an armed robbery.

This follows an incident in which the deceased trio and five others who fled the scene, attached Security Systems Cash-In-Transit motor vehicle near Engen Filling Station in Mmopane. Two pistols were found in their possession.

The Police would therefore, like to appeal to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

However, care should be exercised to not confront the suspects as they are armed and dangerous.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any information should be communicated with the nearest police station or through 999.

Signed

Dipheko Motube
Assistant Commissioner (Public Relations Officer)

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

MAIN SUSPECT: Modise MAIN SUSPECT: Modise

News

Modise now the only suspect in Montshiwa murder

One is the loneliest number for Modise as Montshiwa murder trial takes a twist First there were three. On Friday, that number was whittled...

3 days ago
ASSISTANT MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS: Sethomo Lelatisitswe ASSISTANT MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS: Sethomo Lelatisitswe

News

MP trending for ‘boloto’

Leaked screenshot implicates assistant minister in sexual misconduct Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe was last Wednesday trending on social media for...

3 days ago
To Russia with love To Russia with love

Business

To Russia with love

Making a move for Moscow Just when it appeared her pursuit of excellence in school was facing checkmate, teenage chess queen, Loago Badisang will...

3 days ago

News

BDF Major in rape case scandal

A case in which a Botswana Defence Force officer, Major Mmusi Olefile has been charged with the rape of a colleague’s wife is scheduled...

3 days ago
DEVASTATED:Deborah Moitoi Lepere DEVASTATED:Deborah Moitoi Lepere

News

My best friend stole my husband!

*She attended our wedding and gave us P100 as a present Convinced they are having an affair behind her back, a feeling that intensified...

3 days ago

News

Two pula for your silence

Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 3, before bribing her to keep quiet In a disturbing case emerging from Kanye, a middle-aged man is said...

3 days ago
A classy affair A classy affair

Entertainment

A classy affair

GIMC explains ‘hefty’ ticket price A week-long music and entertainment event dubbed Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), is arguably the most glamorous...

3 days ago

News

Cash heist suspects

WATCH: Extension II Magistrate, Lentlhabetse Willie, is this morning expected to deliver a ruling on whether or not, the four men implicated in the...

3 days ago
Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up

Entertainment

Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up

Following the huge impact of his first-ever album, ‘Stranger’, which won best Reggae-Dancehall at this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards, Mambo Ntema is...

3 days ago

News

To increase transport fees or not

The 23rd of November 2021 was an agonising experience for commuters who were left stranded when public transport operators decided to go on strike...

3 days ago
What kind of an artist is this? What kind of an artist is this?

Entertainment

What kind of an artist is this?

Shaya has been wondering why our promoters are sidelining local artists over their South African counterparts. There is issue of making profit by giving...

3 days ago
Is Taylor leaving too? Is Taylor leaving too?

Entertainment

Is Taylor leaving too?

Shaya has heard before that there is some cleaning up coming up at Botswana Football Association (BFA) but didn’t expect it to be of...

3 days ago
Celeb Edition with Lorato Rantao Celeb Edition with Lorato Rantao

News

Celeb Edition with Lorato Rantao

Beautiful and talented, Lorato Rantao is hot property in the music industry. Going by the stage name DJ Ms Lau’ra, Rantao has established herself...

3 days ago

News

Moeding student dies in a stampede

A Form 5 male student tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening in a stampede at Moeding College. The 18-year-old student reportedly died on...

3 days ago
LEGABIBO---at-Botswana-High-Court LEGABIBO---at-Botswana-High-Court

News

LEGABIBO forces Government to amend penal code again.

WATCH: The Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the Attorney General’s attempt to criminalise homosexuality ordering government to amend the penal code.

3 days ago
Dj Sbu flying the local brand high Dj Sbu flying the local brand high

Entertainment

Dj Sbu flying the local brand high

If there is one person who took advantage of DJ Sbu during his visit over the weekend, it has to be the person behind,...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.