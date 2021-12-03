Three armed robbers shot dead this morning

MEDIA RELEASE: ARMED ROBBERS DIE IN AN EXCHANGE OF FIRE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Three (3) armed foreign nationals died and one sustained serious injuries in exchange of fire with law enforcement officers this morning in Mmopane village following an armed robbery.

This follows an incident in which the deceased trio and five others who fled the scene, attached Security Systems Cash-In-Transit motor vehicle near Engen Filling Station in Mmopane. Two pistols were found in their possession.

The Police would therefore, like to appeal to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

However, care should be exercised to not confront the suspects as they are armed and dangerous.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any information should be communicated with the nearest police station or through 999.

Signed