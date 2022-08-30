Time to consume!

Connect with us

OPTIMISTIC: Fairground Holding CEO, Gorata Gabaraane

  • Consumer Fair returns this week

Missing in action since 2019 due to Covid-19, the Botswana Consumer Fair marks its return at the end of the month with a number of exciting new additions.

The week-long event runs from 29 August to 4 September and brings together traders, service providers and consumers under one big roof.

Fresh add-ons to look out for include the tourism pavilion, an improved variety in entertainment, traders hub, the food court and reduced entrance fees allowing multiple visits.

Briefing the press on Monday, Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gorata Gabaraane promised ‘colour and flavour’ at what is the fair’s 15th edition.

“All these new additions were our efforts to implement improvements to the fair, based on the feedback of our patrons and exhibitors. The content of the fair will continue to improve and where it is now should be considered as work in progress,” she said.

For those interested in exhibiting, there is still plenty of space available, with Gabaraane revealing only 265 out of 558 available stalls have been taken.

“Of those who have already confirmed, 47 will be situated at the newly established traders hub. These exhibitors are representing 28 exhibition categories which include private sector, government departments, international companies and non-governmental organisations,” continued the CEO.

The traders hub was primarily established to promote a spirit of buying and selling at the fair, which in recent years has been dominated by service providers.

It will also push one of the fair’s major objectives, which is to stimulate the sale of locally manufactured goods within the country’s major value chains.

These include: arts and crafts, horticulture, food processing, apparels, furniture, jewellery, leather, IT and electronic equipment as well as beef and beef products.

Fairgrounds Holdings has also engaged 13 companies, with six of those set to employ 186 people over the week-long event as they deploy their services.

“As a business we will engage over 30 casual employees over the seven days to assist in all important areas of the business. We are proud that there are many other business which will benefit directly and indirectly from our event at the Consumer Fair. We have seen the private sector willing to tap into the all available opportunities that the fair presents despite the shortcomings they may have as business,” concluded Gabaraane.

The event, which is the brainchild of Fairground Holdings, is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Kgalagadi Breweries, Emergency Assist 991 and AT & T Monnakgotla just to mention a few.

