Tira and Vector to headline inaugural fest

Award winning Durban based DJ, record producer DJ Tira (Mthokozisi Khathi) will be the star attraction at the All-White Experience slated for 30th April at Molapo River Deck in Francistown.

Tira, who rose to fame following his Smirnoff SA DJ knockout competition victory in 2000, is also the founder of record label Afrotainment and a pioneer of the Gqom Afro house genre.

The 46 year-old married father of three will be accompanied by Malome Vector, a new school Sesotho rap artist.

The rapper, who got his influence from fellow Sotho artists Famole, Mosotho Chakela and the late HHP is in demand.

In fact the “Dumelang” and “Lerato” hitmaker has two bookings in Botswana in the same weekend.

The line-up also includes the talented duo Khoisan, C-RU, Apollo D, Que-Rap, Gouveia, MS Wins and Laninah Benz.

Show organiser Mogotsi Koketso of Titose Fest said this show will be the first of what will be an annual event.

“Titose Fest is all about investing in the arts in the north and bringing something different. Our target market is the fun loving youth hence our choice of artists,” he said.

The Titose Fest Manager said they intend to have a footprint in as far as Palapye, with another show planned for November, and another one in Tutume in December.

“In future we also plan t o add live jazz, to give people in the north entertainment they deserve,” Koketso said.

The organisers have also roped in Success Capital, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which in the past donated 1,800 packets of sanitary pads to Selemela and Bontleng wards communities and local Civil Society Organisations (CSO) working with the underprivileged.

The NGO also recently donated toiletries to Shanganani, Thamani and Ramoja Junior Secondary Schools.

Through their involvement DJ Tira is expected to donate mattresses to Ramoja JSS after the show.

Success Capital Chairperson, Kemelo Muzila, told The Voice in an interview that they have since adopted three schools and will from time to time donate looking at pressing needs.

“We’re aware that Ramoja is in dire need of sleeping mattresses for their boarding students, and DJ Tira will answer that need soon,” Muzila said.

The show is brought by Titose Fest, in collaboration with Adventure Smoke House and Mabo Cash Loan.

Early bird tickets are selling for P150 (P250 for two) and P200 advanced tickets (P300 for two).