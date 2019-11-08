TNS coming for Limko bash

South African artist, TNS of ‘Uzongilinga’ hit will head a number of local and upcoming artists at the Limkokwing Freshers Ball this Saturday.

The show sees the likes of: Thaps, Raw Lean, Hypnotic Mark, KMPK, Abstract, Da Gimmik sharing the stage with LaTimmy, FME, Guyvos, T Flame, TNS and MB on the Beat.

The bash takes place at the university’s Hall of Fame with tickets going for P70 early bird, P100 at the gate and P200 for a group of four.

Penene Ponono, Mtizah and Ookeditse will be MCs.