Toddler dies after falling into hot water
A four-year-old toddler’s life came to a painful end after she fell into a bucket of hot water last week Monday.
The deceased from Goo-Matlhaba ward in Molepolole village later died on Wednesday, two days after the incident at Scottish Livingstone Hospital where she was being treated.
Though the poignant incident occurred last week Monday, the family took some days to inform the police and they later decided to report before Molepolole police station on Saturday.
It is alleged that the toddler who had remained alone at the fireplace when her 11-year-old brother rushed to the gate when the family car arrived, accidentally fell into the bucket full of boiled water.
The girl’s mother who was inside the house had left the children playing outside and she was shocked when she later saw the girl’s grandmother who found her submerged in water getting inside the house carrying the baby.
The deceased entire body had reportedly been scalded by the water.
Though he was reluctant to share details, Molepolole Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya confirmed the incident noting that they were still carrying out investigations to establish the cause of death.
“I can only confirm the incident that the girl was injured on her body and she was rushed to the hospital, I cannot go deeper on details as I will be interfering with investigations,” he said.
Superintendent Ramaabya however, said the deceased’s body would be taken for post-mortem.
