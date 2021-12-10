Toddler dies after walking into an open transformer

A 3-year-old boy died yesterday (Thursday) after touching electric cables in a bus-box that was left open at Nata village.

A bus-box is a big greenish box that is commonly referred to as a transformer.

The incident happened at around 12 in the afternoon near Shell filling station.

Nata police Station Commander, Vincent Pitseetsile confirmed the incident to The Voice. “The child was with the mother who is a street vendor. The child had apparently wandered off and saw the electric box which was open and went inside to play, only to touch the cables and that’s how he got electrocuted,” said Superintendent Pitseetsile.

The police boss added that since the boy was caught in the network of power cables, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) employees were informed and they quickly arrived and switched off electricity and that was when the boy was removed.

“He was then rushed to Nata clinic where the doctor certified him dead,” Pitseetsile said, further urging parents to be vigilant while in the care of minors.

He indicated that children have a natural curiosity to discover and that sometimes they push the limits and temper with harmful things that can take their lives.

Pitseetsile also urged BPC to always make sure their electric boxes are closed at all times.

He concluded by advising people to drive safely during the holidays to avoid accidents and also not to leave their property without anyone looking as thieves target them this time of year.