News
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Police have confirmed the tragic death of a one-year-old toddler who died in a house fire in Molepolole last Friday.
Little Thebeyame Khan’s badly burnt body was found and recovered from his cot after his uncle bravely jumped into the raging inferno in a desperate attempt to save him.
The deceased’s aggrieved grandmother, 72-year-old Gertrude Khan, told of how the toddler had been asleep in the same room with his two elder brothers aged 8 and 7.
It is believed the blaze was caused by a candle which had been left alight- after the bulb blew, and had been placed on top of a bottle.
Khan says the boys’ mother had left them alone when she went to buy milk from a nearby tuck-shop. “I was watching television, later as I retired to sleep I heard my daughter screaming for help that the house was on fire,” explained the aggrieved grandmother, noting that the deceased’s terrified brothers bolted out in panic when the house caught fire, leaving the toddler behind.
“He was rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was transferred to Bokamoso Private Hospital which was also full of patients and was eventually taken to Sidilega Private Hospital where he later died on Saturday morning around 3 am,” said Khan.
She said the doctor confirmed that the boy had inhaled the smoke which blocked the throat and the lungs.
The family expected the post-mortem to be conducted today (Tuesday) hopeful that the boy will be laid to rest tomorrow.
Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Rammabya confirmed the incident and advised parents to always leave the children in the care of an elder person.
News
Homecoming
COVID-19 returnee happy to be back
On June 3rd Ethiopian flight ET829 737-800 touched down at Sir Seretse Khama (SSKI) airport with 94 returning citizens from various countries.
This followed frustrations of being stuck abroad for weeks under lockdown because of COVID -19 travel restrictions.
Three of those passengers were Chevening scholars returning home mid their master’s studies in the UK.
For Laura Thato Bafaletse, landing in Gaborone was surreal.
“I had spent the last few hours in a daze as I frantically packed my bags to make my way to London to catch a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where we were to catch the government-chartered flight back to Botswana,” said Bafaletse, an Environmental and Business Management scholar at Bangor University, North Wales.
Bafaletse had been elated at being a Chevening scholar and looked forward to spending a year in the UK.
However, as fate would have it, all her plans crushed long before the challenges posed by the outbreak of Covid-19.
“The first three months were incredibly difficult. I was teary and emotional. However, I put it off to being in a new environment and away from home,” she said.
As a young wife and mother to three girls, Bafaletse juggled her schoolwork with keeping in touch with family as much as she could via the affordances of technology.
In addition, she was determined to make the best of her time in the UK and therefore participated in numerous school organised excursions.
Reminiscing about her time in the UK, she said, “My first trip outside Bangor to Manchester was by train. It was a day trip that ended in missed trains, a memorable experience that reflects adjusting to a new place. This forged many friendships, which in turn made the gloomy days bearable. I got to engage with other students from all walks of life from across the world doing stuff I never imagined I would.”
Bafaletse counts securing a slot on campus radio as one of her highlights as well as volunteering in park cleanups. “It was exhilarating to challenge myself not just academically but socially as well,” she said
Rediscovering her creative streak, Bafaletse set up Facebook and Instagram pages (@withLauraB) where she shared her creativity in cooking and DIY projects.
She was seemingly coping, even thriving and enjoying herself until what was supposed to be another great experience turned into a downward spiral for Bafaletse.
“My family came to visit for the December holidays, and I couldn’t have asked for a better festive season. My mother who was on her very first overseas trip accompanied my husband and the girls. We took in the dizzying sights of Christmas abroad much to everyone’s delight,” she remembered fondly.
However soon after saying goodbye to her family, Bafaletse’s mental state took a nosedive.
Suddenly she felt overwhelmed and struggled to cope and started feeling low.
She also started struggling with sleep and though she managed to be rational, telling herself that the bad mood would pass, she found it difficult to get back to the routine she had maintained prior to her family’s visit.
Forced to seek medical intervention following severe migraines, Bafaletse was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and put on a course of antidepressants.
“It was tough and disorienting for me. So, I did not tell anyone except for close family and friends,” she revealed.
From then on she knew she had to go back home and started living for the day she would return.
During lockdown, Bafaletse was hit by panic attacks when she woke up to her flat mates packing and leaving for their respective home countries whilst she was uncertain of when she would go home.
“The day that was unbelievably terrifying was when we were made aware that the gym in our residence was to be renovated into a temporary hospital for covid-19 patients and some of the empty rooms in our flats would house NHS staff.
This heightened her urge to return home.
Bafaletse described planning the trip back to Botswana as strenuous, nerve wrecking and an extremely slow process that triggered so many different emotions.
“Towards the final week before leaving, I hardly got any sleep because I didn’t want to miss any information, I couldn’t afford to have another setback, considering my initial trip was canceled two weeks before the departure date. I prayed hard and could not even share my travel plans in case it did not happen,” she said.
Eventually she boarded that flight but even as the plane touched down at SSKI, Bafaletse found it difficult to be at ease.
“I wasn’t going home to my people but to a quarantine facility. It felt so close, yet so far.”
In conclusion she applauded the government for the assistance in bringing them back home including the provision of counseling services.
“This quarantine facility is not home but it will do for now until I reunite with my family.” she quipped.
News
Looting halted
It’s been quite an eventful week, especially for those of us who follow current affairs and love it when corruption and looting is exposed.
So much noise has been made on private and social media over the last couple of days over a tender fraudulently awarded to a company linked to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa.
The tender was to supply medicines and surgical sundries needed in the fight against Covid-19, such as masks, gloves and coveralls.
What initially raised eyebrows was that the company, Drax Consult Sagl, was not listed as a government supplier and the fact that the tender had not been properly flighted meaning no other company was able to bid.
The worst part was when it came to light that the company had greatly inflated the prices of materials to be supplied such that the government was going to pay double for the supplies. And to make matters worse, the money was quickly paid – as it turned out, for obvious reasons!
Had the media not made noise about this scandal, the company would have pocketed an extra US$500, 000 (about P5 million) through this falsified tender and inflated prices and one wonders how much Collins would have gotten as his cut.
By the way, this company had charged US$28 (P280) for a mask which normally costs US$5 (P50)!
Unfortunately for them, the noise was too much for the government and I am sure an embarrassed President was left with no choice but to approve, or even order, the cancellation of the tender.
I am sure it was also because the first family is now regularly linked to corruption and looting of the country’s resources hence they had to be seen doing something to save their faces.
Hopefully, President Mnangagwa’s family members will now think twice before trying to extort the state – the media is watching!
In other news, an update about Phumuza Gumede, the unemployed widower from our farming area who came to our place pushing his 10-month-old baby boy Luvuno in a wheelbarrow.
As mentioned last week, following my Twitter post the man and his baby drew attention of hundreds of people within and outside the country.
Touched by the plight of this man, scores of people donated cash and kind to makes their lives better.
The icing on the cake is, however, the fact that a UK-based organisation will build a decent home for Gumede while baby Luvuno’s future is now almost secure as a donor has offered to pay for his education as soon he starts going to school.
My heart is really full of joy and I am grateful to all those who came out in numbers to show their love to this underprivileged family.
