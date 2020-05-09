Tonota police keeping the peace

297 ARRESTS FOR COVID-19 BREACHES SINCE LOCKDOWN BEGAN

Since the lockdown began on the 3 April, 297 people have been arrested in Tonota for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to The Voice on Thursday, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, described the figure as respectable.

“30 were arrested for selling traditional brew while 267 failed to comply with the restriction of movement during lockdown,” revealed the police boss.

‘They made traditional brews like setopoti, kgadi, power and filled it in 20 litre buckets. Clients would then come and collect their drinks. They were arrested in Tonota and surrounding areas, including cattleposts,” he added.

Ngada explained that those caught selling brew were each charged P1, 000 – a fine which 29 of the offenders have paid with the outstanding one waiting to appear in court.

“Those who were moving around without permits were charged from 1, 000 Pula upwards, with only 18 paying. The 249 who did not pay will be taken to court,” continued the top cop.

“In a nutshell, I can say lockdown was controllable even though there were those violating the rules here and there. Overall assessment: it went well!” declared Ngada.