With passion killings becoming a depressingly common occurrence in Botswana, House artist Tornado is preaching peace in his latest single, ‘Dilomaganye’.

“The song encourages lovers to forgive each other for their wrongs. I am trying to guide and give direction to those in relationships!” explained the 33-year-old singer, who is based in the mining town of Lethlhakane.

Recorded by DJ Bino and released last month, the track is Tornado’s eighth single and has been well received on local airwaves.

RATING: 7/10