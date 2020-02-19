Toronto get last bucks as deal with Get Bucks ends

Get Bucks Botswana has showered BTC Premiership side Notwane FC with a whopping P100 000 to manage their affairs up until the end of season as their sponsorship deal comes to an end.

Get Bucks Botswana got into a P300 000 marriage with Notwane FC back in March 2019 which expires end of the 2019/20 season.

Coming into the BTC Premiership after a long spell in the lower division, Toronto have struggled to acclimatize to the big league, losing their first five fixtures without scoring a single goal and consistently placed at the foot of the league table.

They are now sitting above the relegation trap-door with club Chairman Tebogo Lebotse anticipating a further climb away from the chasing pack of Extension Gunners, Tafic, Molepolole City and Miscellaneous.

On Tuesday the told a press briefing in Gaborone that he was impressed with how team has been rejuvenated off late. “I am happy that we are slowly getting out of that relegation zone, and I would like to thank every stakeholder that is wholeheartedly involved in moving team forward. Sadly, I wish to extend my profound thank you to our sponsors, Get Bucks, as the marriage will be coming to its extinction at the end of this season. I will be forever grateful for the gesture they have extended to us. Furthermore, we hope they renew the marriage as we are still en route to revitalise the team,” he said.

Notwane mentor, Oupa Kowa, was given the platform to introduce some of the club’s new acquisitions. “We have signed Tshepo Malgas on-loan from Gaborone United, Tsogang Israel from Molepolole City, Kennedy Taukobong from BDF XI, Tyron Lubulu from Red Sparks and lastly Tshepo Rramohenngwe on-loan from Gilport Lions to beef up our squad as our aim to finish inside Top 8 still remains alive,” he said.

For his part, Get Bucks Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marshall Chimidza said their marriage with Notwane FC has been fruitful. “We are delighted to have been working with Notwane FC even though they started this season on a very low note but they manned up and the situation has improved. Additionally, as Get Bucks, we are committed to giving back to the community that we operate in, to help grow local sport, and we have learned a lot from our partnership with Notwane FC,” Chimidza explains.

Meanwhile, Katlego Koobake has been replaced as captain and Mphoyamodimo Keipone will be leading the boys until the end of the season.