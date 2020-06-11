News
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
Workers take front-line position in Covid-19 fight
Francistown West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, has called on his government to spare thousands of Ipelegeng workers who have been frozen out since the country went into a State of Emergency.
The Francistown Legislator said he’s worried that some Ipelegeng workers are part of the Covid-19 front line staff without any clear conditions of service.
“It is not clear whether they’re still under the same programme or they are now civil servants,” said Moswaane.
“How are they protected from the disease in case some come into contact with it during the 10 month contract of service?” Moswaane asked.
“In fact are they even the right people to be at the fore front of the fight against Corona? Without any skills and with no salary. Isn’t this exploitation?”
In an impassioned letter to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Eric Molale, Moswaane said, Ipelegeng is a programme meant to engage communities only on labour intensive projects which are low risks by nature.
“The beneficiaries cannot be turned into front-line workers without consultation with Members of Parliament who adopted the programme in the first place,” he said.
The MP said the government is indirectly stopping the programme which was set up under the Millennium Development Goals in 2008.
“Each ward used to engage 100 people every month on a rotational basis, now only 28 people per ward have been engaged for 10 months. What is going to happen to thousand others?” asked Moswaane.
The fervent MP said Ipelegeng beneficiaries will be turned into paupers overnight as there has not been any explanation on how they’ll survive.
“We’re adopting poverty as a lifestyle and this can be avoided. Chronic diseases thrive in poverty. There’ll be no social distancing when people are hungry, women, children and the elderly persons will be exposed to bad elements because of hunger and poverty,” wrote Moswaane in his impassioned letter.
However in the run-up to the 2019 elections President Mokgweetsi Masisi had assured Batswana that his government had no plans to stop Ipelegeng programme.
Addressing a kgotla meeting on 30th July in Shoshong, President Masisi said his government would never make such a decision, as it recognizes the value it has on the citizens.
He said the government deliberately increased Ipelegeng intake recognizing the poverty levels across the country and how it continues to help many citizens.
In their May 2019 report, Statistics Botswana stated that 70 000 Ipelegeng jobs were created by 2018, with a budget of P500 million given for the year 2019.
Ipelegeng is a labour intensive public works program targeting poor able-bodied adults (over 18 years old) without work opportunities.
Beneficaries are engaged in a temporary and rotational employment.
A lottery system is used in some places due to the high demand for placements.
Beneficiaries earn P580 per month inclusive of a meal at P5 per day.
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
Botswana Police have recorded high numbers of defilement and other sexual assault offences during lockdown.
Crime statistics indicate that between January and May, there has been an increase of 20% in defilement cases and 6% for rape.
Another offence that has shown an increase is stock theft.
In April, only 141 cases of stock theft were recorded. Murder cases also went down, April registering 12 and May 7.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube told The Voice Online that crime statistics have generally gone down during lockdown except for stock theft and sexual assault and burglary and theft.
He said since there was restriction of movement, most offenders did not have access to their partners and ended up sexually assaulting minors in their care.
“Farmers were also not able to go to cattleposts, so thieves took advantage and stole their livestock hence the increase in our statistics. There has been a reduction in robberies and that would probably because would be offenders were indoors. The enhanced presence of law enforcement teams also acted as a deterrent. There are three elements for a crime to occur; there has to be an offender, a target and opportunity. So since people were under lockdown there was no opportunity and offenders movements were restricted. The environment was very hostile for crimes to occur,” said Motube.
He said assault cases also went down because mostly they are alcohol related and they occur at bars, so since people are not allowed to buy and sit there are no such offences.
The police spokesperson said they have learnt that more effort is needed to enforce the restriction of movements to maintain the low incidents of robberies.
He said patrols should also continue to ensure that cases of break-ins are kept minimal.
Motube encouraged business owners to enhance security of their premises and have them checked on regular basis.
Murder suspects denied bail
Two youthful men accused of two separate gruesome murder cases in Kweneng District will remain locked behind bars till the finalisation of their cases.
Tebogo Kgotlaeame, 30, from Mokgopetsane ward in Molepolole is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Judith Kgalalelo Mosweu.
He allegedly gave the young woman a ride and later raped, killed and burnt her to ashes last year on Valentine’s Day at Ratotoboro settlement.
When appearing before Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, the investigating officer in the case, Detective Assistant Superintendent Albert Mfanyana, opposed Kgotlaeame’s bail noting that he was a flight risk and pleaded with the court to consider the gravity of the offence as well as the accuseds’ safety from the already incensed public.
Kgotlaeame complained that he has been waiting for too long while the prosecutor kept postponing the case.
“The prosecutor once said he needed a year for investigations to be completed, he was supposed to tell the court why he needed such a lengthy period,” said Kgotlaeame who once confessed to the murder before court claiming we was driven by demons to commit the offense.
However, State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso explained that the matter was forwarded to DPP and later returned for them to make amendments.
Magistrate Rammapudi ruled that committal proceedings of the case to the high court will be conducted on August 10th, 2020 and ordered for the substantive prosecutor from DPP to be available.
Kabo Motlhabane, the 33-year-old suspect in the other murder offense, is said to have on February 22nd, 2019 stabbed 33-year-old Boipelo Mpolokang in full view of her more than 50 fellow Ipelegeng Programme workers at Borakalalo customary court.
He is also facing another charge of threat to kill which on the same day he allegedly threatened to kill one, Maemo Tiro, by uttering the words, “I will kill you in two weeks, unless you kill me.”
The notorious ex-convict who has since served 17 years in jail for other offences will appear for mention on July 16th, 2020.
The duo Kgotlaeame and Motlhabane have been locked up since last year February.
