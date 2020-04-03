Uncategorized
Tourists stuck in Maun
Some international travellers are said to be stuck in hotels, lodges and camps around Maun and the Okavango delta as they fear to travel back to their home countries in the mid of the fast spreading and deadly Coronavirus.
Some of the guests’ visas have since expired and have been locked within Botswana borders when the country went into a lockdown this morning.
The owner of Crocodile camp in Maun, Reaboka Mbulawa has confirmed that he has at least four Danish tourists locked in his facility as no airline is flying out of the country.
“I can confirm that we do have two Danish couples who are stuck at Crocodile camp. They have since approached their embassy and are yet to get any help,” Mbulawa explained in a brief interview today.
This has presented a problem for Mbulawa’s business because lodges are not included in essential service operations which are to remain open during the 28 day lockdown.
“I think it was a mistake to exclude lodges. We cannot just chase out our clients. They were already in Botswana when this happened.”
According to Mbulawa his clients arrived in Botswana in February and were to leave end of March.
But because of cancellation of international flights they kept postponing their departure until their Visas expired, “hence the extension of their stay, but even that has expired too and now we had to give them a special room rate and cut our normal charge by half.”
He further added that their stay means he cannot simply shutdown the lodge as the skeletal staff needs to constantly take care of the guests needs.
Fashion without borders
Africanism – African design Excellence!
This year’s edition will be hosted over 3 days of creativity, ingenuity and self-expression, bringing together 20 designers and 40 Models from the African Continent such as 11 year old Ethan Mokhele – South Africa, House of UYS – South Africa, Geo-Kaiser Clothing – Nigeria, Comfort Seditsi – South Africa, KanyoMolale, RSADOTCOM – South Africa and Lesego Mmolawa from Botswana who underwent an Internship in Durban at Mr Price HQ, Nadir Tati – Angola and many more who will showcase their latest collections.
Fashion Without Borders’ vision is to empower the youth with a passion for Fashion, crafts and modelling by incorporating their different skills into a creative show that will contribute to the growth of the Fashion Industry and the rest of Africa, as well as to encourage the platform of cultural exchanges across the African Continent.
The fashion designers will take Centre stage to showcase their interpretation of Africanism, and to raise awareness and consumption of African fashion.
This great lifestyle event includes pop-up stalls for those who want to own these special fashion collections for themselves, the introduction of the Fashion Unpacked Masterclass as well as 6th edition of the Fashion Show to be enjoyed by the public, with an opportunity to interact with both local and Southern African Development Community region designers.
Expect to spend 3 fashionable days at The Grand Aria Hotel and Conference Centre in Gaborone, a magnificent events hotel, with great ambiance on April the 1st to the third of April, 2020.
Follow Fashion Without Borders Africa FWB on facebook for more updates and information.
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Local female DJ, Laone Moemisi Ledimo – known in the music industry as DJ Trapp – plans to give back to the community.
The Maun-born DJ, who turns 29 today (Friday), recently took to her social media page to announce her charitable intentions.
“This year I’m not really doing anything big but rather wanna give back as my way of saying thank you for the support. So I might need your help in identifying the rightful family or a charity home I can donate a few hundred Pulas to,” she posted.
DJ Trapp broke into the music industry last year, featuring at her home village during the Maun Easter Bash.
She has not looked back since, going on to play at Bahama Lounge, Chez Nicolas and Leisure Gardens.
She also starred at the Phikwe Female Invasion Session with DJ Missy.
Despite maintaining that she doesn’t have anything ‘big’ planned for 2020, the hard-working DJ is one of the few already getting gigs in the new year.
“My aim is to grow my brand, not only locally but internationally. I have started getting bookings for this year and will soon share my diary with the public so that they know which dates I am free. I promise not to disappoint,” she told Big Weekend, adding she is available for any booking regardless of Maun’s remoteness to the rest of the country.
To illustrate that point, she revealed some of her bookings are in Tutume.