Transforming Toronto

The brains behind Notwane’s stunning revival
Having cemented their return to the Premier League with a 12th place finish, missing out on the Top 8 by just four points, many expected Notwane FC to push on this season.
However, a nightmare start quickly curtailed any dreams of glory Toronto might have haboured.
Docked six points for failing to comply with licencing requirements before a ball had been kicked in anger, once the action started the club’s fortunes plummeted further.
After just one game, a 2-0 loss to Police XI, Notwane parted ways with their journeyman Serbian coach, Dragojlo Stanojlovic.
The Gaborone-based outfit moved swiftly to replace Drago, bringing in local tactician Oupa Kowa to steady their stuttering ship.
The former Township Rollers, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Extension Gunners man found himself under immediate pressure, losing his first four matches in charge, his side failing to score a single goal.
Despite the disastrous run, to their credit Notwane’s supporters showed a patience and understanding rarely seen in the cutthroat modern game.
“Management and fans understood that they had to give me time to map out a strategy that would eventually help the team get the needed results. They could see that there was bit of improvement in play despite losing so many games,” recalls Kowa, speaking exclusively to Voice Sport this week.
“I took over when stakes where really high at the club – results were not coming in! I had to assess the team, and the league did not give us luxury to do that – that is why we lost so many games.”
Kowa attributes much of Notwane’s early troubles to a lack of fitness in the squad.
“Furthermore, I was unhappy with the level of fitness of my players at the time hence I had to improvise to at least get few points but it was not to be.”
A 0-0 draw against Gaborone United followed, the rot temporarily halted as Notwane claimed their first point of the season thanks largely to the heroics of their goalkeeper, Mabitso Rapowa.
However, the goalless encounter meant Toronto had now gone 540 minutes (nine hours) without scoring.
Finally, in their seventh outing of the season, Sechaba ended their drought, a Terry Mbuqe penalty securing a 1-1 draw with BDF XI.
The wait for a win would last a little longer.
A 2-1 loss to Township Rollers left Notwane rooted to the bottom on -4 points after eight matches.
Finally, on a muggy Wednesday evening in the first week of November, over two months after the Premier League started, Kowa’s troops picked up their first victory.
Gilport Lions, who themselves were on a five-match losing streak, proved the perfect opposition.
With both teams low on confidence, a scrappy game ensued. In the end a single goal settled the tie and Notwane at long last had a win to savour.
The result would prove a turning point in Notwane’s season.
Since the Gilport game, Toronta have accumulated 20 points from a possible 33, including a win and a draw against title chasing Orapa United.
The unlikely turnaround has seen the club launch up the league, although, because of their awful start, they still sit precariously placed, just one point above an incredibly tight drop zone.
So, exactly how did Kowa achieve such a remarkable transformation?
“With a little bit of belief in what I am doing by the players and being a father-figure to them helped a lot. They felt free to approach me with their problems on and off the pitch. It paid dividends as we are now getting those crucial points!” is the mild mannered coach’s humble explanation.
Oozing confidence having won their last three league encounters, including a 1-0 triumph over Orapa last time out, and securing an Orange FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Jwaneng Galaxy after shooting down BDF 2-0, the postponement of local football could not have come at a worst time for Notwane.
Time will tell if the Covid-19 disruption derails the team’s momentum.
For Kowa, however, there are other Corona-related complications to consider.
“I fear that the players might come back affected psychologically. A typical example would be when a player sustains a serious injury. After recovery he mostly fears contact and that might happen to our beautiful game, where players might fear contact due to this.”
With the enforced break set to continue for the foreseeable future, Kowa is keen to ensure his players maintain the fitness that has been instrumental to their revival.
“Through my physical trainer I have given my boys a programme to keep fit. So on return we concentrate on strategies and game approach.”
For Kowa and his in-form troops, that return can not come soon enough.
The rise of Sean Dekop
Table Tennis teen savours national recognition
At the age of 18, Sean Dekop is already ranked amongst the top table tennis players in the country.
In an interview with Voice Sport this week, the teenager revealed he was a relatively new convert to the sport with his passion for table tennis starting in 2017 at junior school.
“Originally it started off as a past-time, but then I fell in love with the sport. I then focused on crafting my skill with hope that one day I’d be one of the best in the country.”
The youngster said as his reputation grew he became aware of the competition he was up against to be considered amongst the country’s elite.
“I quickly became aware of the likes of the seasoned Thobo Mahlatsi and Tshenolo Mooketsi who’re both exceptional players,” he said.
The Charles Hill native told Voice Sport that his biggest achievement thus far was making the national team, and doing it in style by defeating the massively talented Mooketsi.
“After playing for junior teams for a very long time, I’m convinced graduation to the senior team will enhance my international status,” he said.
Quizzed about the challenges he faces as a youngster, he said, “At the moment, my biggest challenge is balancing sport and school. I’ve to sit for the Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) Examinations this year, and have to focus on my studies,” said Dekop.
He, however, further told Voice Sport he will work hard to strike the balance and not let his school work hinder his progress in the sport and vice versa.
With the country currently in lockdown, Dekop is using the time to work on his fitness.
“I’m training well. I do some sit-ups, push-ups and footwork drills every morning as soon as I wake up.”
Popa star sets sights on SA
As he blew out the candles on his 24th birthday cake last month, Tumisang Orebonye made a promise to himself.
The Township Rollers striker, who has been in scintillating form this season, vowed he would one day fulfill his dream of playing in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).
It is an ambition the Palapye-born goal machine is convinced he will achieve.
“Age is still very much on my side, and I believe in my abilities as a striker. I am optimistic that I can still make it in the PSL; it is only a matter of time before I start firing in SA,” maintained the ultra confident Orebonye in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport this week.
The fiery forward, who crossed the capital divide in 2018, joining Popa in an acrimonious split for Gaborone United, has certainly found his goal-scoring boots this season.
Having clinched the Mascom Top8 Green Boot with four goals, Orebonye is also amongst the league’s top predators, his seven strikes helping the Blues to second place in the table.
Proving that he’s a man for all occasions, Orebonye’s late finish against a stubborn Sua Flamingoes sealed a 1-0 win and ensured Mapalastina progressed to the Orange FA Cup quarter-finals.
Casting his mind back to his younger days, Orebonye – who despite being 24 still boasts the nickname Teenage – revealed his love affair with football blossomed early.
“I started loving football when I was doing Standard One, and played for clubs such as Palapye All Stars, Motlakase then eventually joined a big side Gaborone United.”
Although he eventually fell out with the club in a dispute over unpaid wages, Orebonye remembers his time at the Money Machine with fondness.
“My stay at GU was successful as I was once chosen as the Footballers Union Botswana (FUB) Young Player of the Season accolade. That prompted a move to the mighty Township Rollers,” said Orebonye, who has since gone on to win 27 caps with the national team.
When he signed for Rollers, Orebonye was returning from a long lay-off. He remains incredibly grateful to Popa’s management for the patience and trust they showed in him as he fought for his fitness.
“I joined Rollers when I came back from a five months long injury. So they knew that I was still on a recovery process hence expectations were less despite what I could offer on the day. They did not put pressure on me and I started getting those goals which is what I love the most!”
Fast-forward to today, and with the country starting out on a 28-day lockdown, Orebonye explained he was keeping fit at home and following a rigorous training program set by Rollers Fitness Trainer, China Matlhaku.
We have a training program from home by China. I am currently following it to keep body in shape so that when we return to playing I will be ready!”
