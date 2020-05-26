News
Trio arrested for killing a giraffe
Three Gweta men landed in hot soup recently after they were were found in possession of giraffe meat after they allegedly killed the animal at Gutu Ranches.
The suspects aged 25, 35 and 42 respectively were arrested at Maotomabe cattle post near Tshokatshaa village after a tip off.
Gweta Station Commander, Godfrey Mafa confirmed the report to The Voice. “It is true we are investigating a case of three men found with the government trophy suspected to be a giraffe. We think it is a giraffe because of the head, skin and hooves that we found at the scene.
“After the arrest, the trio led the police officers to Gutu Ranches where they said they killed the animal. They even confessed to have made some biltong out of the meat,” revealed the police boss.
Mafa added that the three were released pending investigations as they are awaiting results from the laboratories to confirm whether it is really giraffe meat and that is when they will be arraigned before court.
The Station Commander noted that since the national lockdown they have recorded two such cases in his policing area and that such incidents are common during the winter period.
DIS collapses Butterfly case
*DCEC takes charge
*Possible change of charge sheet looms
The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has taken charge of disgraced Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, code name Butterfly’s criminal docket.
Highly placed sources have told this publication that the case was originally hijacked by the DIS from the DCEC but later hit a snag as investigations deepened.
Last week, the DCEC seized laptops and any material linked to the case, as investigations into the matter are likely to start afresh.
The suspended spy agent has been slapped with three criminal charges of financing terrorism linked to former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi, possession of unexplained property as well as false declaration of passports.
A new team led by experienced DCEC investigators has now taken over the matter; The Voice has been reliably informed.
Reached for comment, the DCEC mouthpiece refused to discuss the matter.
“Kindly note that I am unable to discuss the details of the issues you have raised due to the fact they boarder on operational matters of the DCEC,” said the organisation’s spokesperson
The Voice had sought to find out from the corruption-bursting organ if the latest developments meant that Butterfly’s charge sheet would be amended. This publication had also sought clarity on whether the latest development would also mean the DIS and some investigators would face any charges for an alleged offence of willfully telling an untruth under oath.
Butterfly, who is currently out on bail, is set to appear in court in August 2020. This is after the state asked to be given a later date to allow them ample time to complete investigations.
Reached for comment, the DIS spokesperson Edward Robert said that depending on the direction the particular case would take, lead roles may change.
Robert also said it was not unusual or out of the ordinary for the DCEC to visit DIS offices because the two offices engage from time to time.
“If the direction of the case calls for more more charges of economic crime to be added then naturally the DCEC would take over the case. I would like to categorically state that the two organs have been working as a team on the matter,” Robert explained.
“We provide with intelligence, which is then turned into evidence admissible before court. From time to time the organs meet to strategize on investigations. From the word go the DIS knew its mandate when it came to Maswabi’s case as guided by the DIS, there was no confusion as to who did what and how,” the DIS mouthpiece further said.
Botswana’s efforts to adress money laundering impresses EU
The addition of Botswana by the European Union (EU) on a list of countries that are into money laundering and terrorism financing may not lead to further impact on financial transactions between the EU and Botswana.
Speaking to The Voice on Wednesday, Head of the EU Delegation to Botswana and SADC, Jan Sadek said the commitment and serious efforts shown by Botswana to address deficiencies are important for all these reasons and will facilitate the swift restoration of the normal situation once the country will be delisted.
The EU has recently announced that Botswana is one the four African countries that face a possible listing under the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (ML-TF).
In October 2018, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Botswana on the list of high-risk for money laundering and terrorism financing.
Sadek has told The Voice in an interview that since then the EU has been working closely with the government of Botswana on Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT).
“Consequently, the EU informed the Government about the separate EU listing for high risk jurisdictions presenting strategic deficiencies notably the fact that countries listed by the FATF will be listed on the EU list,” explained Sadek.
He explained that under Article 9 of Directive (EU) 2015/849 – the 4th Anti-money Laundering Directive (4AMLD), the Commission is mandated to adopt such a list in order to protect the EU financial system.
Since the October 2018 listing, Sadek says Botswana has taken a high level commitment to address the deficiencies and has worked closely with the EU and other partners such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the U.S and UK Treasuries.
“The EU has been able to monitor the progress and has acknowledged efforts made by Botswana and is confident that if efforts are maintained, the country will build a stronger and sustainable AML-CFT system allowing it to be removed from the FATF list,” he said.
According to the Ambassador, the new EU list published recently is an update of the 2016 EU list, which is currently applied by the Union.
“The objective of the new list is to reflect the recent assessments completed by the FATF which included Botswana,” he said, adding that the revised list has been submitted for approval to the EU Parliament and EU Council.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, Sadek said for newly listed countries like Botswana, the listing will effectively come into force on the 1st of October, 2020.
“This can imply extra delays, but transactions made by EU financial entities with persons established in the concerned listed country are neither forbidden nor blocked,” he said.
Since the listing by FATF, Sadek said no economic impact on Botswana has been evidenced due to measures applied in response to the listing by the FATF.
“Also, the EU Delegation has not heard about any specific situation where a company in Botswana was prevented to continue its business with the EU,” he noted.
As a result, Sadek is optimistic that the listing of Botswana by the EU may not necessarily lead to further substantial impact on financial transactions between the EU and Botswana.
Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Dr Wilfred Mandlebe has noted that government takes the issue seriously as it has the potential of tarnishing the image and international profile of the country.
Mandlebe said the country remains committed to the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing and says Botswana will work with all technical assistance providers, including the EU, to ensure compliance with the relevant authorities.
