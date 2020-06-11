News
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
Case may be reopened upon extradition of co-accused
Almost a year after he was incarcerated for the murder of a couple and their three-year-old daughter, a suspect in the crime has temporarily been cleared of the charges pending the extradition of his co-accused.
Kativa Diwanga (34) sighed with relief this week when Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Lenah Mkibe-Oahile, withdrew the triple murder charges with a caution that it may be re-registered should the other suspect be extradited from Namibia.
Diwanga’s attorney, Mishingo Jeremiah, convinced the court to drop the charges noting that prosecution was failing to have the other suspect- Thomas Gilila, extradited from Namibia for trial.
During the previous mention, the prosecution told court that Nambia would only allow Gilila to stand trial in Botswana if the government assures them that he will not face the ultimate death sentence should he be convicted.
Diwanga and Gilila are accused of killing Methulesi Mosoliwa, Sibongile Marks and their daughter Melissa Marks last year June at Broadhurst Tsholofelo East in Gaborone.
The 34-year-old Diwanga has been out on bail since last year September.
Diwanga told court that on the 8th of June, a certain man went to his tuckshop in Francistown’s Block 1 and bought some sweets.
After buying the sweets, Diwanga said, the man asked to use his mobile phone to call some people he needed to assist in Gaborone.
He said when he later closed his tuckshop, he realised that the man had since entered his compound and was sitting at the fireplace and appeared to have nowhere to go.
Diwanga said he then offered to accommodate the man accommodation and when they reached home the man asked for his details, which he wrote on a piece of paper.
He also said that after the man left early the next morning he noticed that his Omang and other cards were missing.
He told the court that he reported the missing documents to the police and that he suspected that the Tanzanian man he accommodated, stole them.
After two days, Diwanga said, the police arrested him for the murder that took place in Gaborone and he was told that his identity cards were found at the crime scene.
Chief Magistrate Oahile ordered that the case be withdrawn with the possibility of re-registration after Gilila’s extradition.
Speaking to The Voice outside court, attorney Jeremiah said they are considering to sue the state for malicious prosecution and compensation for his client’s time in prison.
He said his client spent months in prison before he was granted bail and that his business suffered as a result.
News
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
Workers take front-line position in Covid-19 fight
Francistown West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, has called on his government to spare thousands of Ipelegeng workers who have been frozen out since the country went into a State of Emergency.
The Francistown Legislator said he’s worried that some Ipelegeng workers are part of the Covid-19 front line staff without any clear conditions of service.
“It is not clear whether they’re still under the same programme or they are now civil servants,” said Moswaane.
“How are they protected from the disease in case some come into contact with it during the 10 month contract of service?” Moswaane asked.
“In fact are they even the right people to be at the fore front of the fight against Corona? Without any skills and with no salary. Isn’t this exploitation?”
In an impassioned letter to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Eric Molale, Moswaane said, Ipelegeng is a programme meant to engage communities only on labour intensive projects which are low risks by nature.
“The beneficiaries cannot be turned into front-line workers without consultation with Members of Parliament who adopted the programme in the first place,” he said.
The MP said the government is indirectly stopping the programme which was set up under the Millennium Development Goals in 2008.
“Each ward used to engage 100 people every month on a rotational basis, now only 28 people per ward have been engaged for 10 months. What is going to happen to thousand others?” asked Moswaane.
The fervent MP said Ipelegeng beneficiaries will be turned into paupers overnight as there has not been any explanation on how they’ll survive.
“We’re adopting poverty as a lifestyle and this can be avoided. Chronic diseases thrive in poverty. There’ll be no social distancing when people are hungry, women, children and the elderly persons will be exposed to bad elements because of hunger and poverty,” wrote Moswaane in his impassioned letter.
However in the run-up to the 2019 elections President Mokgweetsi Masisi had assured Batswana that his government had no plans to stop Ipelegeng programme.
Addressing a kgotla meeting on 30th July in Shoshong, President Masisi said his government would never make such a decision, as it recognizes the value it has on the citizens.
He said the government deliberately increased Ipelegeng intake recognizing the poverty levels across the country and how it continues to help many citizens.
In their May 2019 report, Statistics Botswana stated that 70 000 Ipelegeng jobs were created by 2018, with a budget of P500 million given for the year 2019.
Ipelegeng is a labour intensive public works program targeting poor able-bodied adults (over 18 years old) without work opportunities.
Beneficaries are engaged in a temporary and rotational employment.
A lottery system is used in some places due to the high demand for placements.
Beneficiaries earn P580 per month inclusive of a meal at P5 per day.
News
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
Botswana Police have recorded high numbers of defilement and other sexual assault offences during lockdown.
Crime statistics indicate that between January and May, there has been an increase of 20% in defilement cases and 6% for rape.
Another offence that has shown an increase is stock theft.
In April, only 141 cases of stock theft were recorded. Murder cases also went down, April registering 12 and May 7.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube told The Voice Online that crime statistics have generally gone down during lockdown except for stock theft and sexual assault and burglary and theft.
He said since there was restriction of movement, most offenders did not have access to their partners and ended up sexually assaulting minors in their care.
“Farmers were also not able to go to cattleposts, so thieves took advantage and stole their livestock hence the increase in our statistics. There has been a reduction in robberies and that would probably because would be offenders were indoors. The enhanced presence of law enforcement teams also acted as a deterrent. There are three elements for a crime to occur; there has to be an offender, a target and opportunity. So since people were under lockdown there was no opportunity and offenders movements were restricted. The environment was very hostile for crimes to occur,” said Motube.
He said assault cases also went down because mostly they are alcohol related and they occur at bars, so since people are not allowed to buy and sit there are no such offences.
The police spokesperson said they have learnt that more effort is needed to enforce the restriction of movements to maintain the low incidents of robberies.
He said patrols should also continue to ensure that cases of break-ins are kept minimal.
Motube encouraged business owners to enhance security of their premises and have them checked on regular basis.
