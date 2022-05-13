Entertainment
Trompies in Moshupa tonight
Popular South African kwaito group, Trompies is back again in the country where it will perform in Moshupa courtesy of Dladleng Entertainment.
The group, which commands a lot of following from the late 90s has hits such as Madibuseng, Sweety Lavo, Magasman, Sigiya Ngengoma under their belt.
The group will share stage with Lecco, a 999 stable member which is under kwaito King, Arthur Mafokate and DJ Lefatshe.
Tickets are selling for P50 before midnight and P60 after.
