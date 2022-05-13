Trompies in Moshupa tonight

Popular South African kwaito group, Trompies is back again in the country where it will perform in Moshupa courtesy of Dladleng Entertainment.

The group, which commands a lot of following from the late 90s has hits such as Madibuseng, Sweety Lavo, Magasman, Sigiya Ngengoma under their belt.

The group will share stage with Lecco, a 999 stable member which is under kwaito King, Arthur Mafokate and DJ Lefatshe.

Tickets are selling for P50 before midnight and P60 after.