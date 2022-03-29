Entertainment
Trompies in town
Popular kwaito group Trompies arrives in Francistown today (Thursday).
The group will headline the Legends Concert at Waterhole tomorrow (Friday) before proceeding to Letlhakane on Saturday.
On Thursday night the group will make appearances at some of Francistown’s hot spots.
Top on the list is Kanana Sports Bar at Gerald Estate.
They’ll also make an appearance at Area L, Waterhole and Lizard Entertainment.
The group will share the stage with some of the best Francistown based DJs on Friday night.
These include Cue, Colastraw and KUD.
Tickets are available in all Liquoramas and sell for P150 (single), P250 (double) or P200 at the gate.
