Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele
Five years ago, two determined young DeeJays put their creative heads together and vowed to bring festive entertainment to the bored masses in the Tswapong north region.
And thus ‘Tswapian Bolus’ was born, an annual festival in the village of Maunatlala, 65km east of Palapye.
The brainchild of Olorato Gaoganetswe (DJ Olga) and Barona Ngwako (DJ Smallz), the Christmas cracker comes complete with catchy tagline ‘Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele’ (If it’s bread may I have a piece) – a phrase taken from one of the many stereotypes about Batswapong and their love for bread.
Despite numerous challenges, chief amongst them a lack of finances, the event has shown great growth over the years.
With Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) now wanting a piece of the action, coming aboard through their popular beverage St Louis, this year’s edition is set to be the best yet.
“For the first time we have a corporate sponsor, and that is so refreshing. All these years it has been a struggle and we have never made any profits but we are still pushing harder than ever before,” Gaoganetswe told Voice Entertainment recently.
Retracing the festival’s steps to the very beginning, the Disk Jockey explained DJs T4 and Bobo joined himself and Ngwako as organisers. Together they made a formidable quartet that has stood the test of time since 2014.
“We wanted a show that would be the pride of Batswapong. It is all about our identity, hence the ‘bolus’ which is used to identify our cattle in the country,” said Gaoganetswe, adding the idea was to get fellow Batswapong to return home every festive season for their dose of the ‘bolus’.
Since the initiative’s inception, it has always been headlined by local acts.
“We’ve always wanted to give local artists a chance because we believe in their capabilities. This again has given artists based in the Tswapong area an opportunity to really to show the nation what they are made of,” he highlighted, noting they plan to bring an international act for the show’s 10th anniversary.
The self-driven DJ revealed together with his partners, they have been sponsoring the festival from their pockets for the past five years.
“People joined us and left, but we persevered,” he added.
With KBL’s substantial weight now behind them, Gaoganetswe is visibly excited at what the future holds for ‘Tswapian Bolus’.
He pledged to continue unearthing talent in Tswapong, including other small businesses.
“The food stalls, promo girls and boys are also 100 percent from Tswapong. We play our role in supporting local brands as well as giving contributions to the needy as a way of showing appreciation to our beloved followers.”
This year, the 25 December festival has attracted three superstar headliners, with Franco, Slizer and Dr Vom set to take to the stage.
The line-up also includes: Mlesho, Crispin The Drummer, DJs Shaboo, T4, Olga, Smallz and Black Prince as the Master of Ceremonies. Pre-sold ticket is P80.
Francistown arts meeting
The inaugural Francistown Arts Meeting gets underway this Thursday (28 November) with the official opening at the Francistown Central Park (opposite John Mackenzie School).
Mascom Chief Communication and Public Relations Officer, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego will give a keynote address.
The three-day event will continue until Saturday.
On Friday there will be an indoor exhibition at Francistown Civic Centre featuring some of Botswana’s renowned artists, such as Wilson Ngoni, Loretta Mekgwe and Obed Mkhuhlani.
The closing ceremony will be an outdoor exhibition at the Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange on Saturday morning.
Entry is free at both events.
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
The Tati River Lodge (TRL) Soul Sundays sessions return this weekend with one of Botswana’s most exciting groups, Team Distant.
Known for their mad drums and electrifying stage performance, the duo will certainly welcome December in grand style.
The Afro Deep House duo boast songs such as: ‘Amazon’, ‘Drum session’, ‘Samburu’, ‘Voices of Africa’, ‘La Jozi’ and many others.
They will share the stage with DJs Cue, Lee Tex, Dude, OT and DVJ Dreazy.
Entry is P30 before 2pm, P40 before 4pm and P50 afterwards.
The chairman’s breakdown
Whilst his team suffered a narrow defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy over the weekend, Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge, also known as Breakdown in football circles, suffered an embarrassing slip of his own.
Nsunge charged onto the pitch with a bottle of alcohol, missed his step and fell flat on his face.
Whilst Shaya snapped away at the chairman, Nsunge seemed unbothered as he picked up a patch of green grass and left with it.
Shaya is naturally inquisitive so I looked around for the man and his whereabouts only to later learn he had proceeded with his questionable behavior and allegedly manhandled the poor coach at the dressing room.
Mr Man, instead of picking up a patch of grass – for God knows what – please pick up your manners and behave like a leader!
