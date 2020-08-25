With zero salary from stage performances due to Covid-19, Kwasa Kwasa star Tumza has ventured into the world of branded merchandise.

The 36-year-old Mmadinare native’s clothing range ‘Tumza and the Big Bullets’ has proved a hit in the north of the country and is especially popular with the youth.

“I started with the merchandise in April during lockdown as I was shocked by lockdown and I did not want it to cripple me further. My products include: t-shirts, track tops, vests, masks, caps, hats, jerseys and water bottles,” revealed the Real Kunyapist, adding he has sold over 300 items since he started.

The ‘Kgarebe e Maaka’ hit-maker urged Batswana to take advantage of his on-going sale, saying, “Currently the mask is P40, t-shirt P50, track-top P150, and water bottle P50.”

For further details the artist can be contacted on his Facebook page ‘Tuza Modise’.