News
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
A Francistown businessman has leveled his frustrations at the Management of Tutume Primary Hospital and accused them of corruption.
Managing Director of Proper Way (PTY) Ltd, Keolopile Simane, 40, who signed a two year contract last year to supply the health facility with cooking gas has accused the hospital management of systematically aiding his failure to honour the contract.
In a plea for help from The Voice, Simane said since being awarded the tender on 4th April 2019 he has encountered a lot of hostility from some members of the Tender Committee.
He said from the onset some members had wanted him to buy the gas from their preferred supplier in Tutume.
“They told me about an Indian shop owner, but I was not interested because I had already found a supplier with far much better prices,” he said.
Simane said his refusal to play ball earned him the wrath of some in the committee who he believes expected to earn kickbacks from the preferred Indian supplier.
“They told me that if I did not cooperate with them, they’d ensure that I suffer. Now they are doing everything to frustrate me,” he told The Voice.
He said some of the things they do seem minor but have affected his ability to provide cooking gas as per the contractual agreement.
“Sometimes they’ll give me a Government Purchase Order, which I use to get financing from Citizen Entrepreneurial Agency (CEDA), only to get there and realise that the GPO does not have an official stamp. CEDA will never accept such a GPO. This is done simply to cripple my business,” he said.
“One other tactic they use is to wait for all their gas cylinders to dry up and dump a huge order on me at the last hour and demand for immediate delivery as the hospital was likely to run out of cooking gas,” cried Simane.
He said the management also demands that he should come in person to collect his GPOs as they are not allowed to fax them. “They give me an order with a limited time frame, and now I have to travel to Tutume to collect the GPO. They always remind me that if I don’t deliver on time they’ll have no choice but to get supplies from the Indian shop, owner,” he said.
The Voice is in possession of a copy of a letter written to the hospital by Proper Way on 11th March proposing a price adjustment of cooking gas 48kg from P898 to P1 050 due to increment of prices from the supplier.
In a response dated 2nd June by R.O Oeme for District Health Management Team Head, they stated the District Administration Tender Committee (DATC) met on 20th May and approved a price adjustment of P932 with effect from 11th March.
“How’s that even possible?” Simane animatedly asked. “I wrote a letter on the 11th March, and the committee met on 20th May to approve price increment with effect from the day that I wrote the letter. It’s all confusing,” he said.
Tender Committee former Secretary Zacharial Kaunda said his duty ended with the awarding of the tender and would not be drawn into discussing complaints.
Tutume District Health Management Team Head, Dr Ivan Kgetse however said he was not aware that Proper Way had any complaints about the hospital management.
“I’ve received complaints from him before and we’ve always worked to resolve them. Please advise him to come to my office and I’ll attend to all his complaints,” Dr Kgetse said.
News
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a couple and raped the woman in the Kgale View bushes recently.
Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed that the culprits were armed with knives when they attacked the victims.
“The report we got was that the two were driving to Mmokolodi and were stopped by these two men. They dragged them to a nearby bush in the Kgale View area where they robbed the couple of their personal items and raped the woman,” he confirmed.
Three weeks after the incident the police are still clueless of the whereabouts of the suspects and have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the two men.
Although the police were reluctant to reveal further details of the incident, it is alleged that the married man and his mistress went through their ordeal after they were found by the suspects having sex in the bush.
The two men are said to have then directed the man (name known to this publication) to drive to the nearest ATM to withdraw money for them, while they stayed behind with the woman.
Instead of driving to the ATM, the man is said to have sped off to G/West Police Station where he reported the matter while the suspects remained and raped the woman before they fled the scene.
The woman has since received medical attention whilst the police continue the search for the two men.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
News
Unfriendly fire
Cops chasing armed robbers shoot innocent bystander
TEXT BREAKER: Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
A young woman is lucky to be alive after being shot twice at point blank range by police officers in hot pursuit of armed robbers on Saturday night.
Despite reportedly following the cops’ instructions to lie down, 26-year-old Mpho Mokgwaela – believed to have been an innocent bystander – was shot in the arm and neck.
The Molepolole woman is currently recovering at Princess Marina Hospital, and although a bullet remains lodged by her spine, her condition is described as stable.
In what is thought to have been a case of mistaken identity, the shooting took place at around 8pm near Ga-town Damn where Mokgwaela and a male friend had been walking home together.
The cops were chasing thieves fleeing after a botched gunpoint robbery at Choppies in Molepolole’s Masenyatlala Mall.
The robbers are said to have dropped the stolen goods – a till containing around P8, 000 – in their haste to escape.
Speaking exclusively to The Voice, the injured woman’s uncle and family spokesperson, Emrys Janssen said that on the night of the shooting, he saw police cars speeding past his house with sirens blazing.
A few minutes later, gunshots reverberated through the night, adding an extra chill to an already cold evening.
The next morning, Janssen awoke to the news that his niece had been shot.
“I received a call from her mother telling me Mpho was shot by the police. I was told my niece had gone to visit her friend and on their way back they were approached by the police, who ordered them to lie down,” said Janssen, who does not attempt to hide his disdain for the boys in blue.
“The police are saying she was shot once but her jacket has three holes. They were shooting to kill her because, according to her friend, there was not even a warning shot! They are trigger happy!” he continued furiously.
Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
“She also shared what transpired because she can talk now, though in great pain. The bullet near the spine is stuck there and we hear the doctors are afraid to remove it as she might end up being paralysed.”
Janssen says the family ‘will not rest until justice is served’ and, once they have the police and doctors’ report showing the extent of Mokgwaela’s injuries, intend to sue the state.
“They must be compensated, this is a serious inconvenience to the family. Mpho was the breadwinner after her mother, who worked as a nurse, was forced to resign due to health reasons,” he reiterated, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Assistant Police Commissioner, Dipheko Motube confirmed the police are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.
He further verified that the stolen cash has been recovered but, by Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Motube appealed to the public to help with information that could lead to the capture of the armed robbery suspects.
Sponsored ads
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
Corpse swap
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Targeting a super spot
BAA back on track
Pay day for sports teachers
World champs for badminton official
Homecoming
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
Maun old underground mortuary marked for tourism site
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
APYL President steps down
Thabang in court for common nuisance
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Homecoming
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
Targeting a super spot
Pay day for sports teachers
Maun old underground mortuary marked for tourism site
Looting halted
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Corpse swap
President Masisi must resign- BPF
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
-
News2 days ago
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
-
News2 days ago
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
-
Sports2 days ago
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
-
Business2 days ago
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
-
News2 days ago
Homecoming
-
News2 days ago
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
-
Sports2 days ago
Targeting a super spot