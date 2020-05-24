News
Two die after drinking traditional brew
Two people tragically died in Itsholoke lands near Khakhea village recently after drinking a ‘khadi’ traditional brew.
Mabutsane Station Commander, Superintendent Batani Lehuma, confirmed that the duo allegedly drank the said beer last Wednesday. “The case was not reported and as our mandate is to protect peoples’ lives, we started our investigations after I was alerted by the District Commissioner,” he said.
The deceased, a 46-year-old woman who had prepared the beer is said to have invited her 74-year-old male neighbour to drink the beer at her place.
After drinking, the duo started vomiting and they were taken to Khakhea clinic where they were referred to Jwaneng Hospital and later taken to Princess Marina Hospital.
The woman died the same day while her neighbour died two days later. “We do not know what could have transpired as we are still investigating the case. We’ll await the outcome of the postmoterm to determine the course of our investigations,” said Lehuma.
The police boss said these common traditional beers Khadi, Nkumbi, Stopoti and Lla are the ones causing problems.
He encouraged people to be cautious with their ingredients when preparing such beverages and also ask to for assistance from experts.
“Brewing and selling alcohol is still prohibited, people should stop violating the COVID-19 regulations by making home brews, they should protect themselves,” said Lehuma before explaining that the people in his policing area were very cooperative and obeying the rules during the lockdown lockdown period except three recorded cases of stock theft which were reported.
The tragic incident is said to be the first one that occurred in the Mabutsane area in the Southern District.
News
Stray buffalo killed and burnt in Maun
Department of Wildlife and National Parks together with the Department of Veterinary Services, this morning killed a stray buffalo near Maun Educational Park.
Although rumours are that the animal had earlier killed a cyclist in the same town, government officials said there were not aware of the alleged attack.
Principal Veterinary Officer in Maun, Dr Odireleng Thololwane, said the only reason they had to put down the animal, was so that it does not mix with cattle.
Buffalo are known carriers of foot and mouth disease and buffalo fences have been erected to keep them from entering pastoral lands and mixing with livestock.
“Even when cattle cross into the buffalo fence, they get killed. That is how it is. It is to control animal diseases and that is why cattle and buffalo are not allowed to mix,” Thololwane explained.
Officer Commanding for police District 5, Peter Gochela, said he was not aware of a case of a cyclist attack, but rather that, “we received a report that a buffalo was spotted roaming the streets of Maun. If it had injured anyone, then the report has not yet reached us so I am not in any position to confirm or deny that.”
The incident comes just about two weeks since another buffalo was killed in Khwai in an alleged poaching incident that left North West District council chairman injured.
News
Botswana threatened by regional transmissions
Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential task force, Professor Mosepele Mosepele says while local Covid-19 transmissions are at an impressive low, Botswana’s threat to the spread of the disease is importation through neighboring countries.
As of Thursday morning, government continued its gradual easing of lockdown restrictions with the introduction of free movement within zones.
Fresh statistics now indicate there are six new cases of cross-border essential services, bringing transmission statistics to 29 reported positive cases, with one death, 14 826 negative results and 19 recovery cases.
When making the announcement on Wednesday Mosepele said: “We are now dealing with the threat of regional importation of the disease. When lockdown started we had 11 international cases which resulted in 12 local transmissions. Because of movement restrictions there was a time where we went for about a week without any new cases. At the time we only opened our borders for those transporting goods and other essential services. As of yesterday (Tuesday) we have six new cases from the neighboring countries,” Mosepele said.
Explaining the way forward, Mosepele noted that Botswana has now been divided into COVID-19 zones which would assist with contact tracing.
“We now have what we call surveillance plan. With the plan we have created COVID-19 zones which will create cohorts. This will assist us with containing the virus to a particular area,” Mosepele stated.
The task force also announced free movements within zones. “We will also have surveillance sentinel sites where testing will be done. We have increased testing areas which allow us to test 4-5 people per day.”
“We now have testing places in Gantsi/Mamuno border, Kasane and Francistown,” Mosepele explained.
