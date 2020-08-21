At least two people died in a horrific car crash this week Tuesday around lunch time at Orapa.

Although the details of crash are still unclear, police have confirmed it involved a head-on collision between a Run X and an Ambulance.

In a telephonic interview with The Voice, Orapa Police Station Commander Kebaitse Molefhe, revealed that the accident took place along the East Gate road.

“The ambulance was coming from the East Gate going to town while the Run X with two employees of Debswana mine coming from the opposite direction. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Run X moved from its lane and went head-on with the Ambulance and the duo died on spot. The ambulance had only the driver who suffered minor injuries,” revealed Molefhe.

The police chief added that the deceased are aged 34 and 41 and that they both worked at the mine.

“I urge people to drive carefully. If you have fatigue, rest well before you proceed with your journey. If you know that you have somewhere to go, prepare well in time so that you can drive slowly and vigilantly,” concluded the Station Commander.