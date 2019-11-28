Politics
UDC court papers for download
As the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) seeks to redeem itself by winning back seats which they believe should have been theirs at the just ended general elections, we have put together some of the court documents in which they believe will assist them in their court case.
The UDC has sought the relief of the High Court of Botswana, putting together 19 petition for both parliamentary and council seats. In the papers the UDC implicates the President of Botswana, dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) , Peter Magosi, BDP treasurer Satar Dada, BDP Secretary general and elected Member of Parliament for Gaborone North , Mpho Balopi, IEC officials, some BDP committee members .
The cases will be heard by a panel of 12 judges in total, in a case which is set to challenge the integrity of the IEC.
Nkaigwa Petition by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd
Boko Petition by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd
Ramaotwana Petition by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd
Nata/Gweta
MP Polson Majaga calls for immediate end to ‘tenderpreneur’ civil servants.
Saleshando salutes Boko
Condemns BURS and DISS for ‘sickening’ treatment
The Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando has applauded the President of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko for his efforts during the 2019 general election campaigns.
Responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday, Saleshando praised Boko for remaining resolute and committed despite ‘sickening’ treatment from the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) and Directorate of Intelligence and Services (DISS)
“For this, I want to salute and pay tribute to him,” stated Saleshando, his comments met with deafening applause from opposition Members of Parliament.
“He did his best to serve his people and his organisation well under difficult and harsh conditions,” continued the Maun West MP.
Saleshando noted that BURS’ searches were always ‘well timed and calculated’, designed to frustrate the UDC campaigns. He added that to date, BURS has not stated what it was searching for in the aircrafts utilised by Boko to travel to UDC rallies.
“If indeed Duma Boko was for a period of over two years in breach of our tax laws, why was he never charged and brought before the courts of law? BURS were never on a mission to collect unpaid taxes, they were on a political mission to obstruct and frustrate Boko. At times, BURS, alongside DISS, targeted Boko’s family in his absence,” blasted the Botswana National Front (BNF) President, bristling with anger as he spoke.
Saleshando went on to describe the revenue service as overzealous in frustrating the UDC’s campaigning.
“We are not contesting the mandate of the BURS in collecting taxes from all who have to pay, including those in the opposition and its leadership. Where political leaders fail to comply with the tax laws, BURS have a right to insist on compliance.”
However, he maintained the ‘unending searches’ meted out on the UDC President in the run up to the general elections were ‘clearly not about ensuring compliance’.
Saleshando further criticized how the elections were conducted, claiming the DIS and BURS influenced the outcome. He insisted the elections could not be described as having exhibited political maturity, tolerance, and respect for one another, peace and transparency.
“For the first time in the history of our country, key state institutions, namely the DIS and BURS, played a key role in influencing the outcome of the 2019 general elections.”
Continuing his fiery speech, Saleshando accused the Director General of the DISS of making public statements about the IEC database and 2019 general elections that ‘demonstrated a desire and plan to interfere with the electoral process’.
“The DISS role in the 2019 general elections has put an ugly stain on the credibility of the election outcome. It was inevitable that those who knew that the involvement of the DISS in the election process was likely to compromise their electoral fortunes would find it difficult to accept the results. I therefore appeal to the nation to be patient with those who may choose to exercise their right to file election petitions,” Saleshando concluded.
UDC to challenge elections results in court
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) will finally submit their court papers challenging the outcomes of the just ended general election tomorrow.
The Voice can confirm that the coalition party, led by Duma Boko will challenge for less than 14 constituencies but more than 10.
This was confirmed by the lead lawyer, Dick Bayford, to The Voice online in a brief interview this afternoon.
“We would have filed the court papers by tomorrow. It’s highly unlikely we will challenge for all 14 but it will slightly be over 10 constituencies,” Bayford confirmed.
The UDC only managed to win 15 constituencies in the last general elections, but perhaps the biggest upset was the loss by party leader, Boko.
Boko was ousted by Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Annah Mokgethi in a historic win.
She was to later make the cut in cabinet and was appointed Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs.
Whilst The Voice online was unable to get the court document to detail what exactly the key points for the election petition are, the opposition members have in the past pointed to the interference of state organs such as the DISS and BURS in their campaigns as well as claims of vote rigging and voter trafficking.
