UDC MPs to elect new opp chief whip
They can go ahead- Moathodi
Members of Parliament for Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have had enough of their dramatic Opposition Chief Whip, Pono Moatlhodi.
In fact the UDC MPS are so fed up with the charismatic MP’s theatrics in parliament that they are ready to replace him.
Speaking to this publication, five UDC MPs who asked for their names to be withheld complained bitterly that Moatlhodi was often rude, inconsiderate and biased towards them.
“When our views are divergent to the views of the BDP, Moatlhodi takes the ruling party’s side. We have turned into BDP’s laughing stock because of his ridiculous shouting.”
The MPs further alleged that the MP for Tonota’s apparent love for the BDP was not only annoying but also counter productive.
His behavior seems to have pushed his colleagues to the edge as they have even gone as far as reporting him to their Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando so he could call him to order.
Giving an example of how Moathlodi was working against them, one UDC MP said that when they had demanded to know who had authority at the Ministry of Agriculture between the Minister, Edwin Dikoloti and his Assistant, Beauty Manake as the two had given parliament different and contradicting answers, instead of waiting for government to provide an answer, Moatlhodi stood up and trivialised the UDC’s question, accusing them of being playful.
“When he acted as Deputy Speaker a week ago, he reprimanded one of us using unparliamentarily language and he is always in disagreement with UDC motions and presentations,” said another MP who went further and gave an example of how Moatlhodi had been up against Taolo Lucas’s motion on Social Justice Commission being put to a vote.
“We approached Saleshando three weeks ago during our caucus complaining about Moatlhodi’s behavior and the way he lashes out at us during debates but to our disappointment, Saleshando has decided to sit on our message and not act. We are not taking this lightly and when we come in for the winter session in July we will be having a new opposition chief whip, we cannot continue with someone who doesn’t respect us,” said one MP.
“Whether he decides to leave the Umbrella after we remove him from the seat or he remains a UDC member is up to him, we don’t care about that, we will select a new opposition chief whip, ” added another fed up MP.
However, the leader of opposition has denied claims that Moatlhodi has been reported to him. “I would have acted on it had I been approached but they haven’t done that,” he said.
Meanwhile, Moathodi said that the MPs could go ahead and do whatever they wanted. Before joining the UDC in 2014, PPP as Moatlhodi is fondly known was a BDP member who even became a Deputy Speaker in Parliament.
He then resigned and joined opposition ranks after accusing the BDP of failing to address his grievances following his loss to Thapelo Olopeng in the party’s primary party elections.
Plot to overthrow GC mayor exposed
MAYEPETSA FINGERED AS MASTERMIND
A dubious plan by a group of Botswana Democratic Party councilors to overthrow Gaborone City Council Mayor, Father Maphongo has been exposed.
The group, which is allegedly led by none other than Maphongo’s Deputy, Lotty Manyepetsa, has been plotting the mayor’s downfall for sometime now, sources within the ruling party have claimed.
Information gathered by this publication has further indicated that Manyapetsa in his vigorous efforts to topple the Mayor through a motion of no confidence has established a team of councillors called, ‘Team Lotty’.
According to a reliable source, the group (names withheld) has been working around the clock trying to find a way to sabotage the mayor’s work, so that they can turn around and table a motion of no confidence against him.
“They all know that Maphongo was brought in by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to transform the city and their chances of occupying the seat at the end of the two- year term are very slim as he will be re- elected without a challenge in a compromise deal. They have resorted to sabotage so that he fails dismally,” alleged the source within the party.
The source fingered Manyepetsa as someone who habours, ‘ dangerous ambitions’ to occupy the top council seat and then appoint one of his friends from a BDP faction as his deputy in order to have total control of the city.
“They resent Maphongo for being a businessman and not a politician and feel that he never helped the party in any way during general elections and therefore did not deserve to be the Mayor,” stated the source, who also revealed that a WhatsApp group was created and councilors added only for those who raised objections to the plot against the mayor to be unceremoniously removed.
However, when asked if he was aware of the plot, Maphongo was cagey with information but confirmed that he had been ‘tipped off’
“Please this is an internal issue which, if true will be dealt with internally and not through the media,” said Maphongo in his curt response.
Meanwhile, Manyapetsa denied lusting after Maphongo’s positing.
“Maphongo is going to finish his term, I support him a lot. People who told you that are not well.” Manyepetsa said.
When confronted with a screenshot from the Whatsapp group alleged to have been started with the sole purpose of plotting the Mayor’s downfall, the Deputy Mayor said that the group was for regional elections campaign.
Both Maphongo and Manyepetsa made it to the council as specially nominated councillors.
Masisi’s vision is my vision too
Karabo Gomotsegang wins BDPYL presidency
Botswana Democratic Party’s Young League held its congress over the weekend in Rakops where Karabo Gomotsegang emerged victorious to become the Chairman.
Although prior to the congress there were reports of leadership interference, the congress was dominated by issues rape.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to the young leader who sometime in 2009 left the BDP for Botswana Movement for Democracy where he served as National Organizing Secretary from 2011 to 2015.
He later re-rejoined the BDP in 2016 as an ordinary member until he decided to try his luck for the highest position within youth structures.
Congratulations on your win how do you feel after what you went through?
Above everything, it is a humbling experience because I was up against a very strong political opponent and won by a margin of ten votes.
It was tightly contested and I am grateful for the confidence the voters have shown in me.
Many times our judgment is clouded by the inability to set aside our differences; whatever they may be.
It is imperative to always work towards achieving a goal together as a team than failing to bring results just because of differences.
Talking of differences, your congress was marred by issues of rape, tell us what really happened
Those are serious allegations that have been made regarding certain members of the party over the weekend.
It is sad to hear of such news on International Women’s Day but as a party we take them very seriously and have asked the police to do all they can to get to the bottom of it.
We will also institute our own investigations as a party once the police investigations have been concluded and the courts have decided on the matter.
Currently I am not at liberty to discuss it until further notice.
What is your advice to fellow BDP cadres?
We must stay united with one goal of growing the party, petty issues and backstabbing will not take us far.
So one of my missions will be to unite the youth and help them to be active.
We need active youth in all our structures. If we can follow our dream, we can be anything we wish to be and in fact take this country to greater heights.
What is your road map?
My roadmap does not in any way differ from that of our president; advancing together for transformation through, Therisanyo and social inclusivity but our youth must be seen and be heard.
We must advocate for the success of young people in this country. The levels of unemployment are too high but we trust the President and the BDP led government to turn this around.
We want young people to be at the forefront to benefit from government programmes and certain tenders to be reserved for youth owned companies.
As a youth leader, what do you have for young people?
I wouldn’t count my chickens before they hatch, I can only focus on what I am given now moving forward.
I will be meeting with my committee to pave a way forward. That is when you will hear a lot more from us as a team not as an individual.
Thank you.
