Entertainment
UDC President baby on the way!
President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko maybe dealing with a P10 million legal bill, but the man must take solace in that he should be welcoming his 7th or 8th, (ok I have lost count,) child anytime soon.
Moono’s younger brother or sister is expected to arrive anytime soon.
Congratulations again Mr President, Shaya hopes to see you at The Restaurant; we really need to relax a little bit and catch up.
Entertainment
The grand activation party
It’ll be an all-star affair at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday as organisers of Toropo Ya Muka continue with their activation schedule.
Featuring YAMAs three time nominee, DJ Bino, Raptured Roots, DJ Colastraw and another award nominee Chrispin The Drummer, this line-up is good enough to shut down any party anywhere in the world.
TYM activations have also been scheduled for Letlhakane and Palapye.
Follow this column for more updates.
Entertainment
Mampeezy to rock Pabloz
Man of the moment Vee Mampeezy will wow revelers at Pabloz Executive Lounge this Friday.
The ‘Another level’ hit maker will perform alongside DJs Sani, Spyro, Skul and Treffle.
The energetic artist who’s without a doubt the best commercial entertainer to come out of this country has a loyal fan base in Francistown and is expected to fill up the trendy night club.
Entry is P50.
Entertainment
Caught on Camera
Two armed robbers this week broke into the business premises of Kegone and Tshepo Sebina.
The brothers were in the news a fortnight ago when they defeated and embarrassed Government after the Magistrate court threw out the DIS case against them.
Shaya has since received images of the two men who broke into the Sebina brothers’ premises walking away with expensive servers, laptops and memory sticks.
Word on the street has it that big brother is working round the clock to find any incriminating evidence against the brothers – and I am not saying Government sent the thieves!
Anyway Shaya will be on the look out for these two men to assist even though yours truly knows you have already enlisted the services of the best private investigators to catch the “thieves”
Fashion without borders returns!
Celeb edition with DJ K.U.D
Things they say:
UDC President baby on the way!
Caught on Camera
Mampeezy to rock Pabloz
The grand activation party
Ntimbale challenge after-party
Tafula back
Kast launches Ntswembu
Makhadzi to Perform at united lounge
Talking with the Thabas Premiers on BTV
Hip hop heads for ghetto chillas
Home coming concert redemption show
Royal talk
Western Furniture rewards lucky customers
Western Furniture rewards lucky customers
BECI launches long term insurance instrument
BoB concerned over sluggish growth of domestic money and capital markets
Economist turned entrepreneur
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
Ghost joke gone wrong
Old wenela miners owed millions
Boko to retain BNF presidency
No more free land in Maun
Good neighbours bad lovers
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
Real talk with ten-days
66th Y-Care pre walk at Marokolwane farms
Fake currency trader vindicates co- accused
Kenosi makes history
Victory for Batawana is certain
An expensive leak!
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
Remembering Robert Mugabe
Things they say:
Kast launches Ntswembu
Tafula back
Caught on Camera
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
-
News3 days ago
Ghost joke gone wrong
-
Sports2 days ago
Kenosi makes history
-
News2 days ago
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
-
Entertainment10 hours ago
Things they say:
-
Entertainment10 hours ago
Kast launches Ntswembu
-
Entertainment10 hours ago
Tafula back
-
Entertainment10 hours ago
Caught on Camera