UDC President baby on the way!

10 hours ago

UDC President baby on the way!

President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko maybe dealing with a P10 million legal bill, but the man must take solace in that he should be welcoming his 7th or 8th, (ok I have lost count,) child anytime soon.

Moono’s younger brother or sister is expected to arrive anytime soon.

Congratulations again Mr President, Shaya hopes to see you at The Restaurant; we really need to relax a little bit and catch up.

The grand activation party

10 hours ago

February 28, 2020

The grand activation party

It’ll be an all-star affair at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday as organisers of Toropo Ya Muka continue with their activation schedule.

Featuring YAMAs three time nominee, DJ Bino, Raptured Roots, DJ Colastraw and another award nominee Chrispin The Drummer, this line-up is good enough to shut down any party anywhere in the world.

TYM activations have also been scheduled for Letlhakane and Palapye.

Follow this column for more updates.

Mampeezy to rock Pabloz

10 hours ago

February 28, 2020

Mampeezy to rock Pabloz

Man of the moment Vee Mampeezy will wow revelers at Pabloz Executive Lounge this Friday.

The ‘Another level’ hit maker will perform alongside DJs Sani, Spyro, Skul and Treffle.

The energetic artist who’s without a doubt the best commercial entertainer to come out of this country has a loyal fan base in Francistown and is expected to fill up the trendy night club.

Entry is P50.

Caught on Camera

10 hours ago

February 28, 2020

Caught on Camera

Two armed robbers this week broke into the business premises of Kegone and Tshepo Sebina.

The brothers were in the news a fortnight ago when they defeated and embarrassed Government after the Magistrate court threw out the DIS case against them.

Shaya has since received images of the two men who broke into the Sebina brothers’ premises walking away with expensive servers, laptops and memory sticks.

Word on the street has it that big brother is working round the clock to find any incriminating evidence against the brothers – and I am not saying Government sent the thieves!

Anyway Shaya will be on the look out for these two men to assist even though yours truly knows you have already enlisted the services of the best private investigators to catch the “thieves”

