UDC to challenge elections results in court
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) will finally submit their court papers challenging the outcomes of the just ended general election tomorrow.
The Voice can confirm that the coalition party, led by Duma Boko will challenge for less than 14 constituencies but more than 10.
This was confirmed by the lead lawyer, Dick Bayford, to The Voice online in a brief interview this afternoon.
“We would have filed the court papers by tomorrow. It’s highly unlikely we will challenge for all 14 but it will slightly be over 10 constituencies,” Bayford confirmed.
The UDC only managed to win 15 constituencies in the last general elections, but perhaps the biggest upset was the loss by party leader, Boko.
Boko was ousted by Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Annah Mokgethi in a historic win.
She was to later make the cut in cabinet and was appointed Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs.
Whilst The Voice online was unable to get the court document to detail what exactly the key points for the election petition are, the opposition members have in the past pointed to the interference of state organs such as the DISS and BURS in their campaigns as well as claims of vote rigging and voter trafficking.
Saleshando calls for state political party funding
Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has in his response to the State of the Nation Address made a strong call for state political party funding.
Calling out the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on its hypocrisy in slamming the opposition for accepting funding from sponsors while they did the same, the Maun West Member of Parliament said that, in the minds of the BDP leadership, only their party has a right to access campaign funding from private entities, domestic and foreign.
“It is common knowledge that the likes of De Beers have in the past bankrolled the BDP, whilst Chinese businesses now dominate contributions to the BDP. This explains why foreign nationals dominated the VIP section at the President’s inauguration. It is not because they love the BDP more than Batswana who voted for it. They sponsored the victory and will be expecting to recover their sponsorship through government tenders.”
“Public funding of political parties and regulation of private funding is long overdue.”
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Vice President also noted that after the dissolution of the 11th Parliament, President Mokgweetsi Masisi went on a whirlwind campaign using the Kgotla and all opposition MPs were now former MPs and had no access to the Kgotla. “Only President Masisi and his cabinet had the exclusive use of the Kgotla and their campaign propaganda went unchallenged, flying high on the wings of the presidential jets.
“For example, the president alleged in a number of meetings that a water project, rejected by parliamentarians across the political divide on allegations of corruption, was an act of economic sabotage by the opposition. The president knew all too well that his statement was false. It was however repeated at many Kgotla meetings because the votes it attracted for the BDP, justified the presidential falsehoods,” he added.
Saleshando said that the 2019 elections were also predominantly about a tussle between Masisi and his predecessor, a feud over which the opposition played no part in igniting.
“Only former president Khama and the incumbent know the details behind the fall out. The President has long threatened to spill the beans but never went beyond the threat. This tussle denied Batswana an opportunity to maturely reflect on the policy proposals presented by the contesting parties,” said Saleshando adding that the Khama/Masisi exchanges shifted attention from the key issues of employment creation, decent lives, better quality health care and education to the fight.”
“There can be no doubt that this also affected the reputation of Botswana on the global stage. When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers,” he said.
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
Masisi’s nightmare
Disgruntled faction aim for control of the party
A powerful disgruntled lobby group within Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), is gunning for total control of the party, it has emerged.
If the group, made of backbenchers and primary election losers succeed in their plot to regroup in order to form an anti Masisi faction with the aim of taking control of the central committee.
President Masisi is likely to run a party that he cannot control after next year’s elective congress, in February or March.
On the alleged list is BDP 2019 campaign chairperson, Tebelelo Seretse, defeated former Minister of Transport of Communications, Dorcas Makgato, former MP for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela, former Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Dikgang Makgalemele, former Mahalapye West MP, Bernard Bolele and former Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Nonofo Molefhi as well as BDP back benchers.
According to a reliable source, some of the MPs who were overlooked for cabinet posts are angry while losers are disappointed that they were not considered for Specially Elected Members of Parliament posts.
“The president offered some of them diplomatic positions but they have turned the offers down in favour of staying at home and taking control of party structures. “You have to be in touch with structures if you want to win elections,” said the source citing a list of former MPs who failed to make a comeback after diplomatic missions such as Jacob Nkate, who was Botswana’s ambassador to Japan, Duke Lefhoko in Namibia and Tebelelo Seretse who served in the United States.
“Never in the history of the BDP has an ambassador returned to win elections, people are marking their territories. Even Masisi, after losing BDP primary elections to Maitshoko Mooka in 2004, he turned down an offer to go to Ethiopia or United Nations,” added the source who went on to explain that if Masisi does not bring the disgruntled democrats to order he will have a lot to deal with next year.
“They are strong and they are likely to defeat all his preferred choices and you can imagine a president with a Central Committee that he did not endorse, they will make his job difficult. He cannot afford to fire them.”
However Makgalemele dismissed the allegations as, “rubbish’ while junior minister, Lelatisitswe said, “Who mentioned my name? I don’t have interest in any position in the central committee whatsoever! That’s pure lies, I am a democrat and exist because of democratic dispensation and support my leadership. Remember I sit in Masisi’s cabinet. So that’s hogwash.”
Seretse too dismissed any involvement in the alleged plot.
BDP Secretary General, Mpho Balopi was not available for a comment at the time of going to press.
