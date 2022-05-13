Umlando land at Lizard

Francistowners are in for an exciting start to the weekend this Friday as the ‘Umlando’ hit-makers land in Ghetto.

The South African trio of Toss, 9mba and Mdoovar will rock the revamped Lizard Lounge.

The social media sensations blew up earlier this year after a Twitter user posted a challenge that went viral.

The dance quickly became an international gem; expect people to go wild on Friday when ‘Umlando’ blares through the speakers.

Entry is P50 before midnight.