Entertainment
Un-bottle your grief on ‘how does it feel’
‘How Does it Feel’, an online reality show is The Voice Online’s flagship program whose series of episodes are published on our social media platforms every Thursday at 7.30pm.
Co-Produced and directed by film maker Thabiso Florence Phaphe of AAP Investments, How Does It Feel takes an expressive approach to issues affecting people from all walks of life.
These may include, loss of a loved one, being infertile and divorce amongst others.
Given the pressures of societal stereotypes and stigma, many people tend to suppress their emotions which can later affect all areas of their well being.
“How Does it Feel comes as a conscious effort to show people that conquering personal struggles is an achievement and that it should be celebrated. It provides a platform for people to be free to express their vulnerability, own their truth and embrace who they are,” Phaphe says.
The first episode premiered on The Voice Facebook page on December 5th 2019, generating raving reviews on the subject of gender discrimination against gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people.
The show grew in popularity in the subsequent episodes, some featuring local celebrities such as comedian Jujuvine, television personality Sadie Dikgaka and another funnyman, William Molebatsi.
Williams interview remains the most watched episode with over 204 000 views, but it was the 10th episode, highlighting the plight of a young drug addict that had tongues wagging and further escalated the popularity of the weekly show with over 170 000 views and 642 shares in less than a week.
The program producers have since facilitated for the young woman’s sanctuary at Kagisano Women’s Shelter where she is undergoing rehabilitation away from illicit drugs.
How Does it Feel has, by all accounts’ proved to be an ideal roadmap to all individuals who are facing emotional and mental hardships and are looking for solace and potential solutions to their challenges in life.
Entertainment
Makhadzi at Pabloz
Revellers of Pabloz Executive Lounge should brace themselves for an electrifying performance from Limpopo’s rising star Makhadzi.
The ‘Matorokisi’ hit maker became an overnight sensation since teaming up with Master KG in 2019.
The two are allegedly also romantically involved.
The singing sensation will be in the country for the second week in a row after performing in Mahalapye and Gaborone this past weekend.
An energetic dancer with a knack for risqué outfits, Makhadzi is a spontaneous entertainer, her performances are punctuated with interactions with fans, something which has endeared her to her many followers.
She’ll share the stage with DJs Maftown, Bandounce and Skul.
Early tickets are selling for P80 otherwise P100 at the door,
Entertainment
Ghetto DJs for rock the block colour fest
The Dinokeng Block Party planned for the 11th of April will feature two Francistown based DJs.
DJ Chronic and DJ Deuce will rock the party in Ramonaka alongside some of the best in the industry.
An event organised by Modiri “Mod Mo” Mokgothu and Thuto “DJ Stu” Thebe from Gold Vinyl Tainment and Labrious Entertainment respectively, is on its fourth year bringing together the small villages of Malolwane, Sikwane, Ramonaka, Mabalane and Mmathubudukwane.
Rock the Block Fest is one of the few local gigs hosted twice a year.
It alternates between the five villages in April and September.
Tickets are available at Webtickets and Mmabatho Bar in Mmathubudukwane at P70 pre-sold and P100 at the gate.
Entertainment
K Knight 360 drops ride for me
25- year -old Karabo Fologang aka K-Knight 360 has just released a single titled Ride for me.
K-Knight 360 prefers to call his brand of music Afro-swing, also known as Afrobashment, or less commonly Afrobbean or Afro-trap.
It is a genre of music that developed in the UK during around 2010, derivative of dancehall and afrobeats, with influences from trap, hip hop, R&B, and grime.
The single was produced by Uniq Thus and engineered by HHS and The MXC.
The Francistown based artist hopes to break in to the market with his latest offering, a mellow and soulful tune with a touch of rhythm and blues.
Rating: 5/10 and no marks for the sleeve design.