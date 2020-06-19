News
Uncle rapes niece, 12
A 27-year-old mentally ill man reportedly raped his 12-year-old niece at Masebosebo lands near Gakgatla village last Sunday afternoon.
The girl had been playing near the road with the other four at around 2pm when the mentally challenged uncle who stays in a different yard passed by and she requested him to give her 50 thebe to buy some fresh chips.
Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga police said in an interview that further investigations by the police had revealed that the man is a patient who normally visits Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for check-ups.
The mentally ill man, according to the police boss, is said to have asked the girl to follow him to get the requested 50 thebe.
When they reached the nearest bush the uncle tripped the young girl and and forcibly had sex with her.
Later the girl managed to escape and rushed home to report the incident.
Kwarare said it is the seventh case of rape recorded in his station since January this year.
On February they had only one case, they recorded three cases in March and two cases in May and April. “In most of the reported rape cases, the victims know the suspects. Some are the ex-boyfriends while others are men who usually request for love relationships and when their proposals fail, they end up raping the victims,” explained the concerned Kwarare noting that in two of the cases the victims were raped by ex-boyfriends while in the other four they were raped by men they had turned down.
News
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
Boitumelo Foundation on recently reached out to Ramotswa community with a donation of 250 blankets.
The Foundation, which is the brainchild of Choppies co-founder, Ramachandran Ottapathu, donated the blankets which will be shared among Bamalete Lutheran Hospital, Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf and clinics in Mogobane and Otse.
Speaking at the handover ceremony in Ramotswa last Wednesday, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Bamalete said the blankets will come in handy in the hospitals as they mostly rely on government with the help other times proving not enough.
Kgosi Seboko said after careful consideration, they chose hospitals as they wanted to help relieve government of the heavy burden.
“What is more worrying is that we are in winter season which is a period of flu and we can also not ignore the fact that we have a pandemic as well, that is why we chose to pass part of the donation to the hospitals,” said Kgosi Seboko.
As a result, 100 blankets were donated to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.
Furthermore, Kgosi Seboko said they also chose to donate a portion of the blankets to Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf which houses 90 learners.
The remaining 10 blankets were donated to Mogobane and Otse clinics.
Boitumelo Foundation Board of Trustees Chairperson, Matshidiso Masire said the Foundation was formed in order to assist Batswana.
Masire said they had made an assessment on how to assist Balete and the decided to donating blankets.
“At first we had said we would donate 200 blankets, but after we heard the hospital needed 100 blankets, we increased the number to 250,” said Masire.
Beneficiaries of the extra 50 blankets are yet to be identified and Kgosi Seboko said they will be identified within the village and have the blankets handed out to them.
News
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
*American based Motswana pays P1100 police charge
Eleven Blue Jacket Street photographers were yesterday arrested and charged by the Botswana police for breaching the Covid-19 social distancing protocol.
The Friday arrest comes after another group of photographers was arrested on Wednesday.
The two arrests were condemned by social commentators and attracted the attention of the city’s political leadership.
The Francistown City Council Finance Committee and some councillors met with the photographers on Friday to get first hand information on their challenges and how they could be resolved.
Councillor Modiri Lucas told The Voice online that the 11 arrested were charged P200 each. “We pleaded with the police to give the photographers until Monday to settle the charge.
“In such hard times P200 is a lot of money, most can’t afford that in a day,” Lucas said.
He said the story of the photographers however caught the attention of a Motswana based in New York, America who sent P1100 to help pay the police charge.
“In total they need P2200 to settle the charge, we’ll meet on Monday as Councillors to see how we can raise the remaining balance,” he said.
Lucas said the photographers were also drilled on Covid-19 protocols like social distancing. “Its important that only photographers with cameras come to work. They should not bring their friends, to avoid crowding,”Lucas said.
He further said he managed to secure the name Blue Jacket Photographers (Pty) with CIPA for the young photographers.
“As a former freelance photographer myself I know the struggle they go through and I believe these hustlers will make it in life through their lenses,” Lucas said.
Sponsored ads
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Drowned fishermen retrieved
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
Corpse swap
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Unfriendly fire
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Corpse swap
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Drowned fishermen retrieved
Uncle rapes niece, 12
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Who cares?
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Homecoming
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
-
News3 days ago
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
-
News3 days ago
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
-
News3 days ago
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
-
News3 days ago
Drowned fishermen retrieved
-
Business3 days ago
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
-
News21 hours ago
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
-
Business21 hours ago
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places