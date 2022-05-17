Uncle Waffles pays her dues

With jail looming, no-show South African forks up P90, 000

After failing to turn up for a local show last month, even though she pocketed her appearance fee, South African star Uncle Waffles hastily paid back the money on Saturday to avoid a potential stint in a Botswana prison.

The in-demand ‘Tanzania’ hit-maker stumped up P90, 000 for breach of contract shortly after landing in the country prior to her weekend gig with DJ Zinhle at Cigar Lounge.

This after the unhappy promoters who booked her for the Six2Six ‘I’lala Vuka’ show at Molapo Piazza on 30 April filed an urgent application before Lobatse Magistrates Court the night before.

They duly got their wish, with Chief Magistrate, Gofaone Morweng ordering, “A rule nisi is hereby granted and returnable on 12th of May 2022.

Directing and ordering that the respondent be and is hereby incarcerated at a Botswana Police Service prison facility pending the finalization of an action for damages for breach of agreement to be instituted by the applicant (Lucerne Etiene propriety limited t/a MCgenix entertainment).”

Acting on these orders, deputy sheriffs and police officers reportedly confronted the star at an up-market restaurant in Gaborone.

Faced with the options of paying up, being locked up or handing over her passport, Uncle Waffles stumped up the cash.

The drama did not distract the internationally acclaimed DJ, however, as she went on to deliver an electric performance at Cigar Lounge later that night.

Although Voice Entertainment sent a questionnaire to Uncle Waffles management on Sunday, they had still not responded by the time of going to press on Tuesday.

Uncle Waffles is not the first South African performer to miss a show and be dragged before the courts of law. Recently, Prince Benza’s passport was seized by the Village Magistrate Court for a similar matter.