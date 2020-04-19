Opinions
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal
THE COVID-19 (Corona Virus) has brought a lot of changes with it, many of which we are still to experience or even understand. One critical change it has brought has been stopping the sale of alcohol for 30 days from Saturday 28th March 2020.
This was done to minimise the risk of spreading the virus. And this week we are going to look into what to expect in the next few weeks for those who drink alcohol and won’t have access to it. We will specifically be looking at alcohol withdrawal.
What is Withdrawal?
Perhaps in order to understand withdrawal we need to first understand what binge drinking and heavy drinking is. Binge drinking is when someone drinks a lot of alcohol in a short period of time or drinks with the intention to get drunk. Heavy drinking is drinking more than 1-3 drinks daily or almost daily. Alcohol withdrawal usually happens when someone who is a heavy drinker stops drinking alcohol suddenly.
What causes withdrawal?
Alcohol affects the brain by slowing down how the brain functions and the more; the longer a person drinks the more the brain gets used to having alcohol in it and even becomes dependent on it to do its daily functions.
Since alcohol slows down the brain your body compensates by working harder to do normal activities, once the alcohol is absent the body remains anxious and the brain scrambles to function without it and that causes the effects known as withdrawal.
Common Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
Withdrawal symptoms differ from person to person and depending on your pattern of alcohol use they may range from mild and uncomfortable to severe and life threatening.
Though symptoms typically begin within 8 hours after your last drink, you may not experience any until several days later. These symptoms tend to spike around 24 to 72 hours after your last drink, though milder ones may persist for much longer in some people.
Some mild withdrawal symptoms include.
• Feeling anxious or nervous
• Feeling irritable
• Feeling depressed
• Feeling wiped out and tired
• Shakiness
• Mood swings
• Not being able to think clearly
• Having nightmares
• Dilated pupils
• Sweating
• Headache
• Difficulty sleeping
• Nausea and/or vomiting
• Appetite loss
• Faster heart rate
• Tremor
Severe Alcohol Withdrawal
The more serious withdrawals usually start 12 to24 hours after your last drink and may include hallucinations (seeing, feeling, hearing things that are not there) and seizures. 48 to 72 hours after one may experience Delirium Tremens or DTs, which can lead to death if left untreated.
Symptoms of delirium tremens include:
• Fever
• Extreme agitation
• Seizures
• Extreme confusion
• Hallucinations
• High blood pressure
Hospitals have experienced personnel who are familiar with these symptoms and have the tools to provide appropriate treatment. Should this happen to you or a loved one please call 997 and seek assistance. You can also call for assistance on 11611 or 7265 9891 or contact us on our Facebook page.
Opinions
Lock Down Upper
People are not smiling much these days.
That’s probably because health officials are telling us to keep two-metres clear of other people because we or they may be infected with coronavirus. Understandably, many people take that to mean we should be afraid of our neighbours… but I don’t think that would be a good idea.
Fear is an extremely effective motivator, but it doesn’t bring out the best in people and it tends to make us selfish… as in it makes us look out for ourselves instead of doing what is best for the community. That’s not what we need to control the virus, or in the long-run, to carry on developing as a civilised caring society.
I have travelled and lived in many parts of the world and it seems to me Batswana culture is kinder than most, so I think the nation should play to its strength to combat the spread of the disease. The lock down needs to be a cooperative effort if it is going to be effective, because there is no way the government can use its limited resources to try to enforce the social rules it has put in place.
Well, not if it is serious about helping people who have lost their jobs and getting the economy going again once the lock-down is over.
So I believe we should all follow the measures because we believe that would be the right thing to do for our families, our communities, Botswana, Africa, the entire world… and ourselves. And I believe something positive could come out of this experience if we do it for those reasons, in that order.
Many of us have time on our hands at the moment, and if we can use that time to think about why we are following the health guidelines, I believe we will be in a better position to think about why we do other things as well. We may do some out of habit, or because that’s what other people do, or because an advert somewhere told us that’s what stylish people do.
We also may find we don’t really need, or want, to be doing many of those things, and if we can see that, maybe we will be able to stop doing them and free up time for more satisfying activities… or for just doing nothing and being open to whatever comes our way.
And that brings us to the bird picture at the top of this column. I put it there because before I started writing this morning, I had time to sit down in my back garden with a cup of coffee and stop… and while I was just being, that is what I saw.
I’m in England at the moment, and I have never seen ring-necked parakeets here before, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t crossed my path. It may just mean that when they did, I was too busy to notice them.
Anyway, the parakeets brought a smile to my face, and when I went to the store later in the day, I shared that smile with other shoppers.
And you know what? I think the ones who returned it really enjoyed the exchange.
Opinions
Making the most of LOCKDOWN
“This week every day think of that which you have to be grateful for!”
With the Corona spreading and wreaking havoc on the entire world – shutting down economies, forcing families into lock down, and killing thousands of innocent people –many are only looking at the negative.
It is hard to NOT do that when the world is coming crashing down in a way that has never been seen before in many of our lifetimes. However, they say every dark cloud has a silver lining.
I would like to encourage you… no actually let me challenge you. This week every day think of that which you have to be grateful for. Let me give a few examples to get it started.
I always feel I am so busy I don’t have time to get proper rest. I am grateful now that Botswana, the country I live in, is in total lock down I will finally catch up hopefully on YEARS of lack of sleep! I always feel like my schedule is too busy to spend quality time with God.
I absolutely love when I get a few hours to read my Bible and meditate on God’s word and listen to what He is saying to me and allow Him to refresh my soul, but in my busy schedule those times of solitude and reflection which strengthen my character and build my inner strength are not easy to come by. I am hoping now I will be able to discipline myself to have those times every day.
So many days my children ask me to do something with them such as: play a game, read a book, build a tower, let them paint my nails as they play salon, etc. My busy schedule doesn’t allow me to say yes as much as I want. Frequently, in the hustle and bustle, I make these self-goals saying “this weekend I am going to make sure I read a book with my daughter.” Then that weekend comes and some urgent thing comes up and the self-goal goes out the window. I am looking forward to being able to finally fulfill some of those goals and really connect with my children and build some beautiful memories.
Speaking of children, another goal I have is to be able to train them to be independent responsible adults, but let’s get real. It takes WORK to train kids and many times it is easier to do the job myself rather than get the kids to do it. I am excited to finally have the time to really sit there and train them to properly mop floors, wipe counters, water the garden without leaving holes where they blast the dirt with the hose pipe, cook a variety of meals, and wash the dishes without leaving traces of food all over.
Another thing we LOVE doing with our children is having “quiet times” with them. We set the timer for 30 minutes and each of my kids gets a devotional book of some sort or the Bible. We have a family “quiet time” where each child and Percy and I read our Bibles/ devotional book for 30 minutes. No one is allowed to talk. If they do, 5 minutes is added to the timer.
At the end of the 30 minutes, we all share what God taught us and what we learned during that time and end it all off praying God will help us apply what we learned. We LOVE doing these!
When I get her to be quiet, even my 7 year old likes these times! All 5 of us sitting in a room simultaneously reading and learning and then sharing fresh insights encouraging one another – DREAMY! Yet, you guessed it – we rarely have the time to do them! Again, silver lining to literally being on lock down – we should have the time to do these more often!
Lest you think it is all serious here, I am also looking forward to turning on music and dancing with the kids and Percy, staying up late playing family games and watching movies. I know this is a serious disease with awful consequences which have destroyed many lives.
I could focus on that fact only and probably be overwhelmed with stress right now and worry about if and when it will hit my family.
But, here’s the thing – me worrying about that won’t prevent that day from coming. It will just rob me of the day God has given me today to REST, enjoy my family, and finally do some of the things I have been wanting to do for a while anyway.
Let me confess that I am tempted to worry and stress, but God’s word is leading me in a different direction. Every time worry feels my mind, God gently whispers, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life…
Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?…But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:25-27&33-34
Please watch this coming Sunday at 7:30pm. BTV as we will discuss how exactly to SEEK FIRST GOD’S Righteousness in MARRIAGE! ☺ You will learn practical tips on what it looks like to put God first in marriage AND you will get the joy of listening to Percy sing! You don’t want to miss it!
May you find joy in the trial and train your mind to focus on that which is good so that you can enjoy the beauty of today.
Ashley Thaba is a popular author, motivational speaker and media personality. You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba.
You can buy two of her books, Dive In and Conquering the Giants, on Amazon or Exclusive Books. You can email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook at: Talking with the Thabas
Son arrested for hacking father to death
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
No Water in Boro
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal
School head questioned over paving bricks
BREAKING: Botswana confirms five new Covid-19 cases.
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
FSG Limited contributes P225 000 to Botswana Covid-19 response
Girl,15, drowns in Shashe River
Suicide in Lockdown
Mobile giants outline COVID-19 strategies.
Finance ministry unveils economic relief measures
Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false
MPs in the Money….Again
Lock Down Upper
The rise of Sean Dekop
Step down
Popa star sets sights on SA
MPs in the Money….Again
Suicide in Lockdown
Step down
Lock Down Upper
Mobile giants outline COVID-19 strategies.
Celeb Edition with DJ Bek-lala
The rise of Sean Dekop
Finance ministry unveils economic relief measures
Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false
Girl,15, drowns in Shashe River
Popa star sets sights on SA
Callous cops
FSG Limited contributes P225 000 to Botswana Covid-19 response
Phane harvesters punished for violating Covid-19 measures
School head questioned over paving bricks
Amos forbes ahead
All alone in Azerbaijan
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
Son arrested for hacking father to death
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Girl,15, drowns in Shashe River
-
News2 days ago
FSG Limited contributes P225 000 to Botswana Covid-19 response
-
News14 hours ago
School head questioned over paving bricks
-
News13 hours ago
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
-
News10 hours ago
Son arrested for hacking father to death
-
News17 hours ago
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
-
News11 hours ago
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
-
News13 hours ago
BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges