Unlawful wounding suspect granted bail

Village Court Magistrate, Mmoloki Sibanda has granted a Gaborone man accused of unlawfully wounding his girlfriend bail.

The accused, 22 –year- old Frederick Balemogeng allegedly walked into his 26- year old girlfriend, Kothao’s work place- a hair salon and started an argument.

The altercation culminated into stabbing of Kothao with a sharp object on the neck and shoulder.

The suspect was arrested the same day after Borakanelo Police moved swiftly to rescue Kothao and slapped him with two counts of unlawful wounding and malicious damage of property. He had allegedly smashed the victim’s cellphone on the floor before wounding her.

Magistrate Sibanda granted Balemogeng bail on conditions that he does not interfere with the police investigations and contact the victim.

The magistrate also ordered the accused not to commit a similar offence while on bail. Plea was reserved and the next court date set for July 09th.

Borakanelo police station commander, Amos Solomon confirmed the incident.

“ The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and released the same day. Investigations are continuing,” Solomon said.