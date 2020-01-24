Unordered café wars

Competition for clients amongst restaurants in the capital has allegedly taken a frightening new twist with one of the owners reportedly resorting to increasingly dirty tactics.

Shaya has been informed that one establishment’s boss is not happy with how his former colleagues are getting all the clients in the city while his business struggles.

The notorious manager, who has been linked to some shady deals before, is accused of being behind an unsavoury incident that happened last week.

Information reaching Shaya is that the Manager sent his boys to go and cut the break cables of his rival’s car.

Such deadly scheming could easily be labelled attempted murder!

Shaya has been told this individual also defaulted on their tax. If you don’t come out and apologise for everything then we will be coming after you.

We don’t need such people in our country.