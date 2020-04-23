News
Unsympathetic Cops
‘No permit….prepare to pay!’
Maun police were on Monday called in to control a restless crowd at the North West Rural Administration Centre as tempers reached boiling point in the midday heat.
The cops were reportedly summoned to the centre after a sizeable number of people threatened to block council employees from leaving the premises before issuing them all with permits.
The agitated crowd maintained that they needed permits to go and buy essentials including food and medication.
The group’s main grievance was that the police were giving them a hard time and charging them for leaving their homes without the necessary permits.
However, to get a permit, they have to travel to the District Commissioner’s office where they often have to wait for hours.
Summing up the frustrations of many, a young mum, Selebogo Masedi dismissed the system as flawed.
“We are living under dictatorship. Yesterday we were told we can go to the shops without permits and today we are charged P1, 000 for doing the same. How are we expected to get permits without leaving our homes? This is unfair. I had come to buy milk for my baby and got a charge!” seethed Masedi.
Speaking to Okavango Voice, Maun Police Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng confirmed his officers’ presence at the council but maintained they were there to ensure the mandatory one metre distancing was observed by those queuing for permits.
“People want permits but we are law enforcers. We are following directions of the Director of Health Services that anyone who leaves their home during the national lockdown has to get a permit first,” Orateng reiterated.
Asked how the public were meant to get permits without first leaving their homes, the top cop was unrelenting.
“That is not the police’s business. The law says when a person leaves their home to get an essential service, they must be carrying with them a movement permit. As to how they get the forms or fill them, that is not our business, ours is to ensure that everyone abides by the law!”
According to a report from the North West District, over the first weekend of lockdown (4 and 5 April), 1, 415 pedestrians were stopped in the district, of which 397 had no permits and seven were charged. Additionally, 644 cars were stopped but none charged. With the cops new unsympathetic stance, these numbers are likely to rise drastically from now on!
Herdboy accused of rape
Shakawe police are investigating a case in which a 23-year-old man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl at Metsimatala cattlepost in Gani village last Thursday.
The two went together to look for goats and on the way the suspect, a herdboy, reportedly dragged the youth into the bush where he allegedly raped her.
Shakawe police boss, Keitshokile Kebodiretswe confirmed the report to The Voice in a telephone interview this week.
“The victim’s mother is the one who reported the matter to the police. We heard it was in the late afternoon when the two went to look for the goats. The herdboy has been arrested and the matter is still under investigations before he appears before the court,” said the station commander.
Kebodiretswe added that in Mabuditsa ward in Sepopa village police were investigating a case in which a neighbour attempted to rape a young girl.
The 18-year-old man attempted to rape the 12-year-old girl last week Friday at night.
It was reported that when the young girl was sleeping she sensed someone creeping into her blankets and touching her so she screamed for her mother’s help.
“Luckily she had recognised the boy’s face and identified him as their neighbor. He has been arrested and is also awaiting the investigations so he can appear in court,” said Kebodiretswe
The police chief added that rape cases in his area are high, so police have embarked on public education to teach people on the dangers of such. The top cop also urged parents to take care of their children.
Commenting on the current lockdown, Kebodiretswe stated that in his area it is hard for people to stay home because many are poor and hungry.
“People are trying very much to comply but due to some things they need they end up going out. Many people here use the bush as their toilet and fetch water from the public taps,” he said.
The generosity of MPs
Cabinet Ministers donate 10 percent of salaries to Coronavirus fight
A week after Members of Parliament (MP) received a 10 percent salary increase to be used as travel allowance, members of the cabinet have announced they will donate 10 percent of their wages towards the government’s fight against Covid-19. The pledge is valid for the next six months and works out as P167, 407.20 a month.
Following the announcement, The Voice took to the streets to gauge the public’s mood over this unexpected news.
Daniel Onalenna, 30
I don’t think there is a problem with the 10 percent donation because it is something. It will make a difference. They have tried and we give them credit for that. Even us common people, we will contribute something to the Fund as time goes on.
Trevor
It’s a good move. All the nations have been doing that so it would be unfortunate if our leaders were not leading by example. Even where I work, management has taken a decision to cut salaries of the executive team so that the business does not collapse during this period and also to make sure everyone’s job is kept safe.
In South Africa, national leaders have taken the same initiative, as they have in many other countries. Even private companies have done the same, so I think cabinet has made a wise decision.
Atlarelang Selema, 64
It is befitting that they should donate because they earn a lot and I am unapologetic about it. We could also be donating but we earn nothing, it is as simple as that! We earn nothing and there is nowhere we can get the money to donate to the fund to fight the virus, much as we would love to. Us, the poor, why should we be looked at with suspicion because government knows we earn peanuts and there is nothing that government can do, even if we tell them we are not being paid well.
Government should also consider re-opening churches so that they can pray for this pandemic. Churches can operate on sessions, with a limited number of people coming at a time because spending time indoors is not a solution.
Anonymous, Civil Servant
It has been said that whoever is able donate should do and as such I believe cabinet is leading by example which is quite commendable. I don’t know their salaries but I think 10 percent is enough because at the end of the day it’s their salaries and therefore they are not forced to donate. Even 10 percent is what the bible says should be given as tithes.
