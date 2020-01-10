Utilise local talent

Big Weekend had the opportunity to attend a number of the activities that took place during the festive season and was suitably impressed at how things were organised, especially football tournaments.

However, it seems organisers failed to utilise the local talent in their regions.

For example, in Maitengwe there are comedians like Tamabrown, Thapelo Malani and artists such Dzana, Maitengwe Super Sounds, Brother Sthini, Sporo and many more.

These artists could have provided entertainment during breaks and after games to spice things up and at the same time advertise their brands.

I hope things will be different in the future but otherwise big up to the tournament committees.