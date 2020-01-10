Connect with us

Utilise local talent

Published

1 day ago

on

Big Weekend had the opportunity to attend a number of the activities that took place during the festive season and was suitably impressed at how things were organised, especially football tournaments.

However, it seems organisers failed to utilise the local talent in their regions.

For example, in Maitengwe there are comedians like Tamabrown, Thapelo Malani and artists such Dzana, Maitengwe Super Sounds, Brother Sthini, Sporo and many more.

These artists could have provided entertainment during breaks and after games to spice things up and at the same time advertise their brands.

I hope things will be different in the future but otherwise big up to the tournament committees.

Entertainment

Popa keeper’s women woes

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Two young ladies caused quite the scene at O Foo ke Fano music festival on New Year’s Eve when they started fighting over Township Rollers number one goalkeeper, Keagile Kgosipula.

The Popa shot-stopper scarpered as soon as the cat-fight started but Shaya was there to capture the moment.

It is not clear what the two women were fighting for but those closer to the scene claim Kgosipula’s ex-girlfriend said something that made his new beau angry.

Security officers had to intervene to stop the unseemly scuffle.

The Rollers player was reportedly involved in another unsavoury incident over festive, when a woman accused him of manhandling her at one of Gaborone’s drinking spots.

The lady claimed Kgosipula slapped and choked her after a misunderstanding.

Entertainment

Was it payback?

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Whatever happened to Easy B looks like it was long planned.

Easy B has a history of paying artists late or not paying them at all.

However, what happened with artists pulling out of the Home Coming Concert at the last minute looks like premeditated sabotage.

How do all the artists pull out just hours before the scheduled kick off?

Maybe they wanted revenge on the legendary DJ?

Entertainment

An inside job?

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

It is slightly embarrassing and extremely hurtful to discover that the people you trust the most turn out to be the ones stealing from you.

Shaya has been informed of a robbery that took place during the Take it Easy festival in Maun, where more than P250, 000 was allegedly stolen in one of the cars at the gates.

Investigations into the matter reportedly led back to the Bouncers engaged to look after the car and the cash.

The suspected culprits are well known people who have been getting big tenders from the corporate world.

The crew is currently locked up at Maun Prisons and Shaya hopes this will be a lesson to many – don’t bite the hand that feeds you!

