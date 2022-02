This one is for lovers and friends.

Pablo Tshambani and Akulalwa Music Festival will host a Valentines Outfit Chillas and Family Fun Day at Ngilichi on 12th February.

DJs DVJ Dreazy, Maftown, Bandounce and Tros Layne will provide the soothing music.

Activities on the day include swimming, jumping castle and many more.

Dress code is red, black and white.

Entry is P30 for kids and P50 adults.