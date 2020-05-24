Vee and wife split property

He is one of the most accomplished designers in Botswana, with his garments regularly featuring on the continent’s elite runways.

This week, Celeb Edition talks fashion with 26-year-old celebrity designer Boikanyo Molale of Kanyo M House designs.

Q. How have you been keeping busy during lockdown?

Surprisingly I have been quite busy, from assisting with my parents’ horticulture project to my work in advertising and PR projects.

Unfortunately there’s been no action on the fashion side because of the lockdown but all is not lost.

Q. What is the one hobby you picked up during lockdown?

(Laughing sheepishly) I haven’t really picked on anything hey!

Q. What new projects can we expect from you?

I am hoping once the world is stable and everything goes back to normal that I can launch my winter collection and later in the year my summer range as well.

We’ve already done the work – we just had to finish tying-up the loose ends then Corona hit!

Q. What is the first you do when you wake up?

Check my phone.

Then reflect on all I have to do that day.

Q. Which one social media application can you not live without?

Twitter.

That is where the world is!

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

Can I not say; I thought it was quite obvious!

Simon Porte Jacquemus, he is a French designer.

Q. Who was the person to call you and what did they say?

Today?

I text a lot hey…no one has called.

First text today was from my friend Bogosi, Lord knows what time he wakes up!

Q. Traditional wedding or white wedding?

I love attending white weddings, so white wedding over traditional.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?