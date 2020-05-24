Entertainment
Vee and wife split property
Celebrated performer and self proclaimed ‘King of House Kwasa’ Vee Mampeezy and his Wife, Kagiso Sento, are headed to court.
Vee and wife have applied to court to separate their wealth after they had initially married in community of property.
The celebrity couple who have two children tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in 2014.
The Voice Online reached out to Vee, real names- Odirile Sento, for a comment but he was reluctant to share details of their decision as “the matter involves two people who may have different opinion. Also this is a legal matter and I wish not to say anything more on right now.”
Pressed further Mr 1 million views said “In this era, a change in matrimonial regime is welcome and is available to everyone, myself included.”
“There is nothing special about it. Maybe it’s simply because I am a performer. But there is nothing wrong and it’s the way it is done, that is why in terms of the law we openly advertised it.”
Entertainment
Celeb edition with Boikanyo Molale
He is one of the most accomplished designers in Botswana, with his garments regularly featuring on the continent’s elite runways.
This week, Celeb Edition talks fashion with 26-year-old celebrity designer Boikanyo Molale of Kanyo M House designs.
Q. How have you been keeping busy during lockdown?
Surprisingly I have been quite busy, from assisting with my parents’ horticulture project to my work in advertising and PR projects.
Unfortunately there’s been no action on the fashion side because of the lockdown but all is not lost.
Q. What is the one hobby you picked up during lockdown?
(Laughing sheepishly) I haven’t really picked on anything hey!
Q. What new projects can we expect from you?
I am hoping once the world is stable and everything goes back to normal that I can launch my winter collection and later in the year my summer range as well.
We’ve already done the work – we just had to finish tying-up the loose ends then Corona hit!
Q. What is the first you do when you wake up?
Check my phone.
Then reflect on all I have to do that day.
Q. Which one social media application can you not live without?
Twitter.
That is where the world is!
Q. Who is your celebrity crush?
Can I not say; I thought it was quite obvious!
Simon Porte Jacquemus, he is a French designer.
Q. Who was the person to call you and what did they say?
Today?
I text a lot hey…no one has called.
First text today was from my friend Bogosi, Lord knows what time he wakes up!
Q. Traditional wedding or white wedding?
I love attending white weddings, so white wedding over traditional.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I’m quite shy
- I’m terribly afraid of snakes. Yikes!
- I love being secluded…or being in solitude
- I’m a business graduate not a fashion graduate
- Old timey soul & RnB is all I listen to
Entertainment
Young rapper dreams of global glory
Despite enduring a slow start to his career, upcoming Hip Hop talent Shine Tumagole harbours dreams of one day performing in-front of sold out arenas around the world.
Having dropped his debut single, ‘Out of the Blue’ exactly a year ago, the 19-year-old artist, who goes by the stage name Protocol Killic, is becoming increasingly frustrated at not receiving the opportunities he believes his talent deserves.
“People responded really well to the debut track. However, bookings have not been coming as line-ups in different shows never change. This is killing us as upcoming artists because we want to see ourselves out here showcasing our talent as well but we are not offered that platform!” griped the Mogoditshane native.
Whilst chances to perform live have been in short supply, Protocol Killic has not been idle, spending countless hours honing his craft in the studio.
He followed up his first release with two more 2019 singles: ‘Drip My Wrist’ and ’32 Revelations’ both boasting ‘dope’ beats and deep lyrics.
His latest work has seen him teaming up with close friend and childhood idol Apexxxx on a joint ten-track album titled ‘Apecxbain’. Released on 7 April, Protocol Killic feels the LP is his next step on the path to international stardom.
“Seeing myself performing in places such as South Africa would be a dream come true because I believe our local music industry does not benefit creatives at all!”
Reflecting on the past, the young rapper tells Voice Entertainment his love for music started in 2014, the product of an unlikely combination.
“My passion for music started from a very young age, where I used to play drums at church, this was followed by rap battles that I used to do with my friends,” recalls Protocol Killic, laughing wryly at the memory.
He now faces the biggest battle of all as he looks to carve out a living in the cut-throat world of music.