Entertainment
Vee heads Gemsbok music fest
The Gemsbok music Festival will finally take place on the 28th of May at Two nine Farm in Kopong.
Kwaito Kwasa Star, Vee Mapeezy, Ey Brizzy, T. H. A. B.O , Eskimos, Casper The DJ, Baxon, DJ Carter, Marlon DH, Sabela and BJB will form part of the line up.
Tickets are going for P80 for early birds and P130 at the gate.
