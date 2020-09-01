After taking a break from music in 2018, Veveveh is back with a blazing kwaito tune that will bring back the old memories of old school kwaito days to many.

In the hit, Reya Dubai, Veveveh features the undisputed King of Ragga Muffin, Pongo Rista and Rashid.

Pongo Rista possesses that energy and style loved by many and in this song he didn’t disappoint.

Chef Gustos who gave it a side of house music and made it worth purchasing is Veveheh’s producer.

RATINGS 8/10