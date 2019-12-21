News
Violent Marina doctor locked up
Business came to a standstill this morning at Princess Marina Hospital’s female surgical ward where an enraged doctor violently went on the rampage threatening some patients and nurses with a knife.
The Voice Online is reliably informed that the doctor in question works at the dental clinic in Marina.
A highly placed source also hinted that the incident happened following a Christmas party that was hosted at the dental clinic last night and the doctor in question was locked up inside the premises when the party ended.
“When he woke up his morning he broke the door of the dental clinic and in his state, went to the female surgical ward and threatened one of the on duty nurses in full view of the patients with a knife,” said the source.
The Voice Online can further confirm that the man has since been taken to the Central Police Station (CPS) where he is being held.
CPS Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi, Confirmed the incident. “We received the report at around 9 am this morning where one of the doctors at Princess Marina hospital at dental clinic was allegedly locked inside the premises after a party hosted at the hospital. When he woke up today, he broke the doors, and a fight ensued between him and some of the staff.”
The Station Commander further confirmed that the doctor is currently in police custody after it was discovered that he further threatened one of the female on-duty nurses with a sharp equipment.
“My boy died a hero!”
PARENTS MOURN SLAIN SON
On Saturday night, as the thunder roared and the heavens wept, an elderly Francistown couple abruptly awoke.
It was not the wild weather that roused them from the warmth of their beds but a storm of a different kind.
Wiping sleep from his weary eyes, Moses Gobotsamang Galekhutle and his wife received the news that all parents dread – their son was dead, murdered as he tried to break up a fight.
“My son was a strong man. When he spoke everyone could hear that a man was speaking. Even the week he was killed, his mother urged him to stop playing hero when people fight,” said the devastated 61-year-old, speaking to The Voice from inside his shack in the second city’s Maipaafela location on Monday afternoon.
The tin walls echo eerily as Moses weeps for his slain son.
It is little consolation that the young man died a hero, paying the ultimate price for his bravery.
According to sources in the run-down neighbourhood, 26-year-old Olebogeng Galekhutle was knifed in the neck attempting to intervene in a drunken brawl.
The father-of-two was rushed to Area W clinic but died from his wounds soon after.
Police have since arrested 27-year-old Duncan Olebile Ntshisi in connection with Olebogeng’s murder.
The suspect appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for December 19.
Again, it is little consolation to Moses and his loved ones.
Continuing his narrative, the old man explained he was awoken on Saturday night by a phone call that would change his life forever.
“I was told that Olebogeng had been stabbed with a knife and had passed on. I did not believe what I heard! I got dressed and went outside the house, where I saw the police coming. That is when I knew it was true, my son was dead,” said Moses, his voice barely rising above a whisper, his dark features tormented with grief.
According to a man who claimed to have witnessed the incident, it was over in less than five minutes.
“Olebogeng and a friend were sat enjoying a few drinks in Maipaafela. Duncan walked passed and they invited him to come and drink with them,” claimed the source, adding the trouble started immediately.
“Duncan slapped the other man. Olebogeng stood and tried to stop the fight, asking Duncan why he was beating up his friend. The accused then brandished a knife and stabbed Olebogeng in the neck before fleeing,” continued the source, agreeing to talk to The Voice on the condition he remains anonymous.
Described as kind-hearted and hard-working by those that knew him, Olebogeng leaves behind five siblings and two children.
His death leaves a dark cloud over the close-knit community.
Death on the blue train
*BR CRITICISED FOR FATAL CRASH
This week’s fatal accident involving the north-bound Botswana Railways (BR) Passenger Train has exposed a total disregard for safety measures by the Parastatal management.
As the relentless rain lashed down on the land, at around 0200 on Tuesday morning, a BR Express with 400 people on board derailed near Palla-Road.
While all the passengers were safely evacuated, two crew members lost their lives. Several more were injured.
It has since emerged that the situation could have been worse had a driver on the south-bound train not defied orders from his superiors to proceed with the trip.
The Voice learnt that the brave driver took a decision to return to Francistown after encountering a flooded area in Moreomabele.
“Management insisted that he should proceed to Gaborone, but he’d have none of it because he believed it was too risky. He then reversed all the way back to Francistown and the train was ultimately grounded,” revealed a concerned employee of the parastatal.
The Voice was informed that the driver put his job on the line and stood his ground when he was ordered to proceed to Gaborone despite the hazardous wet conditions.
“This is a driver who was once involved in a near fatal accident and was admitted in an Intensive Care United for days,” explained the BR insider, adding the driver was right to return to Francistown.
“That train should never have left in the first place! It was wet and dangerous and would almost certainly have ended in disaster!” The Voice was further told that in another incident involving BR, a locomotive and a luggage van (BCV) derailed in Zimbabwe on Saturday. The accident was kept a secret.
“As a result of the Zimbabwean accident the passenger train to the south (501) did not run on Saturday because the trains share the generator van, which at the moment was involved in an accident in Zimbabwe,” insisted the source.
The upset employee further claimed health and safety issues are brazenly flouted in the national rail carrier.
“I can without a doubt tell you that the drinking water on the train is not safe to drink. There are two containers that are filled with water every day and sadly none of the containers has a drainage plug. This means there’s no way the container can be cleaned!”
However, in an interview with The Voice on Wednesday afternoon, Botswana Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) Squander Baitshepi denied any knowledge of the Zimbabwe accident.
Baitshepi insisted this was news to him, before he warned that his battery was dying. His phone was still not back on air at the time of going to press.
In a Press Release on Tuesday BR assured the public that investigations into the cause of the deadly accident would be conducted by the Directorate of Accident Investigation.
I’m not intimidated- Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi says he is not intimidated by his predecessor, Ian Khama’s use of strong words that suggest that the country’s reputation will experience a ‘crash landing’ in the eyes of the international community.
Masisi’s remarks on Tuesday followed Khama’s media briefing a day earlier at Maharaj Conference Centre where he updated journalists on the recent incarceration of Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, Wilheminah Mphoeng Maswabi where he was implicated, together with former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi and South African businesswoman Bridget Motsepe-Radebe.
In his thinly veiled attack, Khama accused Masisi and his government of bringing disrepute to the country’s image and noted that when the truth comes out the country’s reputation will experience a ‘crash landing’.
When addressing the media following his Kenya trip on Tuesday, Masisi said from where he stands, he sits comfortably in the full knowledge and out of complete confidence in Botswana’s justice system that finally the truth will emerge.
Masisi said anybody who feels injured by the process and allegations, is free to approach the courts of law and seek redress.
He said as head of state he has a job to do and that he intends to do it to the best of his ability.
Masisi added that having difference of ideas with his former boss does not necessarily have to result in a court case or investigations.
The President noted that everyone is entitled to their views and that there is nothing he can do when an investigation takes a particular direction as his interference will mean poor judgement and governance.
“Every citizen in this country is perceived to be innocent until proven guilty. It is true that the issues that have come before us have dented our image. Should we because we are afraid our image will be dented sweep those cases under the carpet? Tell me what kind of society we would create if we did that. Botswana has not changed even a bit and we are where we are because we chose to be where we are,” said Masisi.
Responding to the court petitions against the ruling party on alleged elections rigging the President said the matter was serious and that he intended to apply his mind to it, which is why he was planning to meet his cabinet to get full advice.
He said what is at test was the integrity of their governance and not just him and Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
Masisi noted that the recent elections were not only conducted on the basis of the Electoral Act, but also requirements of the constitution that have always been used and said people must ask yourselves why this time.
“Where are we getting ridiculous incredibleness of questioning the legitimacy of our electoral law which has not been altered since the last elections? We had actually put a law in place which would have allowed the use of electronic voting machine to vote and the very same protagonists challenged it. Isn’t it curious that you also need to travel to a neighbouring country with whom we have diplomatic relations and you seek to stir and want to cause instability on the basis of imaginations? You must ask yourselves what the motives of these other citizens are. I have decided over time to remain quiet and ignore a lot of abuse. The time I respond, I will respond so fully and you won’t ask what I said. They will never try again, ask them to keep quiet, their time has passed,” he quipped.
