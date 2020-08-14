Dr tells court it’s impossible to determine virginity through physical examination

Giving evidence before Maun Magistrate Court this morning (14 August) in a case involving the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, a medical doctor stressed that virginity cannot be confirmed through physical examination,

Taking to the stand on behalf of the prosecution, Dr Modiri Masheleng, who is stationed at Princess Marina Hospital, said it was impossible to tell whether the complainant was a virgin based on physical examination.

“There is no physical finding for virginity,” stated the doctor.

Masheleng added he was unable to determine if the girl was penetrated during the alleged act in which former council candidate for Alliance for Progressives (AP), Taujoruavi Maekopo, 25, stands accused.

“Where there are no signs of skin trauma, you cannot ascertain penetration – but I did mention in my report that I could not rule out penetration.”

Trial continues in November this year before Magistrate Malalu Thebeetsile.