News
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Dr tells court it’s impossible to determine virginity through physical examination
Giving evidence before Maun Magistrate Court this morning (14 August) in a case involving the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, a medical doctor stressed that virginity cannot be confirmed through physical examination,
Taking to the stand on behalf of the prosecution, Dr Modiri Masheleng, who is stationed at Princess Marina Hospital, said it was impossible to tell whether the complainant was a virgin based on physical examination.
“There is no physical finding for virginity,” stated the doctor.
Masheleng added he was unable to determine if the girl was penetrated during the alleged act in which former council candidate for Alliance for Progressives (AP), Taujoruavi Maekopo, 25, stands accused.
“Where there are no signs of skin trauma, you cannot ascertain penetration – but I did mention in my report that I could not rule out penetration.”
Trial continues in November this year before Magistrate Malalu Thebeetsile.
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
Welcome relief
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
The hunter has become the hunted
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
The P2.4 billion saga
BDF in covid-19 risk
No mercy!
Our lives matter!
“Wherever he goes, we will follow!”
First lady’s name pops up in statehouse furniture dispute
Jealous man in jail for stabbing lover
Drama in court
Things they say – Moswaane
Teacher found murdered in Molepolole
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
BMC privatisation expected to boost economic viability
Double-murder suspect denied bail
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
Govt cannot stop Batswana from selling their plots – Mzwinila
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Toddler dies after falling into hot water
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
Goodbye BK
Things they say – Moswaane
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Councillor withdraws assault charges against colleague
The Politician and the Pop star
Shaya on the ball!
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
-
Business3 days ago
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
-
News5 days ago
Double-murder suspect denied bail
-
News4 days ago
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
-
News3 days ago
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
-
News6 days ago
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover
-
News2 days ago
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
-
News4 days ago
Toddler dies after falling into hot water