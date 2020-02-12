News
COURT EVICTS ABUSIVE WIFE FROM HOME
Molepolole Magistrates Court was the scene of insults and acrimony as a couple’s six years of holy matrimony came to an unholy and bitter end.
In scenes that would not have looked out of place in popular soapie Generations The Legacy, the drama ended with the magistrate ordering an apparently abusive wife to leave the family home pending the finalisation of their divorce.
The court had earlier heard testimony from Kgosiesele Kgosiesele, 38, telling how his schoolteacher wife Seonyatseng Kgosiesele, 37, belittled him by saying she was a degree holder while he was merely an uneducated driver with nothing valuable to bring to the home.
To add insult to injury she went as far as telling him that she did not want to be seen walking around with him in public, referring to him as low class.
Last December, the Physical Education teacher at Thamaga Junior Secondary School opened a threat to kill case against her husband, which resulted in him spending Christmas in police custody before being released on New Year’s eve.
Seonyatseng is said to have informed their parents that she wanted her husband jailed for seven years and intended to divorce him while he languished in prison.
According to Kgosiesele, since his release from jail his wife now refers to him as a convict.
“On December 31st I made a party which the parents also attended. Later that night when we went to bed, my wife told me not to touch her. When I questioned her about it she asked me if I wanted to go back to prison.
“I went outside the yard to sleep in the car but she later sent a message that I should come home and sleep,” he told court, adding that at that point he was hopeful their issues had been resolved.
However, it appears Seonyatseng had not forgiven her husband as she later told him that if he continued with his ‘demands’ she would report him for rape.
“She says I am not a man and should be castrated and then removed from the society,” he added miserably.
Kgosiesele pleaded with the court to protect him and his children, saying that he had sought assistance from the District Commissioner’s Office, social workers and churches but without resolution.
The couple are parents to two boys, 14 and 5, the eldest being from his wife’s previous relationship.
In her response, Seonyatseng told the court that her husband was a liar and that when they met with their parents on December 31st Kgosiesele requested her to dismiss the case of threat to kill.
She refused, claiming it was not the first time he had threatened her.
Despite the tension, she revealed the day her husband was released from prison and on January 13th and 14th they met as husband and wife and had sex.
She added, “He only wanted us to get married in community of property as I am the one who can get many loans, but I have currently taken out a loan and bought the truck he is using.”
She suggested to Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng, “Both of us can move away from the home, he moves and I go to back to my parents’s house until the divorce. He should also give me the car to collect my things.”
The magistrate also gave the parents an opportunity to respond and they confirmed that Seonyatseng has been abusing her husband. They said that they had tried to unite them but their effort bore no fruit as they only ended up in court.
One of the parents also told how Seonyatseng abused her eldest child, assaulting him with a broomstick until it broke on his body.
In her defence she denied abusing the child saying that as a teacher she knew how to reprimand a child.
In his summing up, Magistrate Resheng suggested to Seonyatseng that she should not have bothered marrying her husband but rather have looked for someone of her degree level.
“How do you say to your husband that he needs to be castrated and you do not want to be associated with him? You could have left him. You do not demean someone to the level where you say you are educated whist someone is not.”
He added, “ I am very concerned, please stop abusing your child.”
In his ruling, the magistrate in favour of Kgosiesele, ordered that he should stay at their matrimonial home with the children whilst the wife should stay away from home and only visit the children at the weekend.
Ironically as the couple left the court they were seen chatting amicably, with Seonyatseng asking her husband to transport her home to collect her things. Together they left the scene.
It’s a hard knock life
The above poster caught my attention as I queued patiently for fuel early on Tuesday morning.
I had woken up at 5am because more sleep could have resulted in being at the tail of the queue and failing to get diesel.
Being an early bird paid off as I only found five cars waiting.
So I sat and waited for a good two hours as the filling station only opened at 7am.
While we are used to such a life of queuing for fuel, it is never a pleasant activity as it is one of the many signs of a failed economy.
Fuel in Zimbabwe is expensive compared to our neighbouring countries as the current price is almost equivalent to P14 a litre and is constantly going up and thus one would expect improved supplies, but is it completely the opposite.
Anyway back to the poster. It actually did not surprise me that suicide cases are on the rise as the bleak situation here can really drive people into depression.
According to the story, 1, 641 took their lives in 2018 while 142 had already committed suicide in the first three months of 2019.
We have had to drastically adjust our lives as the cost of living continues to go up while incomes get eroded on a daily basis.
As I have written in previous columns, so many of us no longer have the luxury of three meals a day. We now have brunch and supper, drink water and go to bed.
For some, this and other challenges we are faced with can be a recipe for depression and disaster.
One of my aunts, who is a civil servant and a single parent, almost broke down when schools opened in January as ends refused to meet.
Fees at government secondary schools and universities are now more than salaries of most civil servants and for those with two or three school going children like my aunt, it means digging deep into pockets which are already empty.
Where does one get ZWL$5, 500 (about P2, 300) for school fees excluding other additional costs when they earn less than that?
These are scenarios that can drive people into hopelessness because here I am talking of school fees and not other costs such as rentals and utility bills.
When schools opened, it was reported that some teachers in areas where there were mopane worms were nowhere to be seen in class as they had joined those harvesting the worms for selling.
And honestly, who can blame them – desperate times call for desperate measures!
On a different note, cracks seem to be widening in the ruling Zanu PF Party.
On Monday, youth league leaders called for a presser where they accused one of Vice President Constatino Chiwenga’s allies, Kudakwashe Tagwirei of corruption and looting state resources.
The man has a vast business empire and literally controls the fuel sector.
This was seen as an indirect attack on the VP and in our local politics is a clear indication that all is not well at the top.
Let their fights begin!
Defilers be warned!
TRIBAL CHIEFS LAUNCH ‘DIKGOSI DI XADILE’
With teenage pregnancies in both Maun and Ngamiland District on the rise, tribal leaders in the tourist town have vowed to take a stand against the defilement of underage girls.
The leaders warned defilers such cases will no longer be treated as internal family matters.
Instead they will refer incidents to social workers, who in turn will report perpetrators to the police for prosecution.
Highlighting the extent of the problem, Kgosi Prince Shashe of Shashe ward said, “In my ward we have 10 to 13 year olds who are mothers. Some of them were preyed upon by married men, but their cases were dealt with at home because the men would have promised to care for them and the baby.”
Kgosi Shashe noted that due to poverty, which he admitted is rampant in his ward, desperate parents agree to keep silent so they can benefit financially from the ‘wrong doing’, albeit out of ignorance of the law.
“Some times parents just blame the child for allowing herself to get pregnant and they are not even aware that the older man has in fact committed a crime. And those that are aware reason that if the man goes to prison, there will be no one to support both the young mother and the baby,” continued the chief.
He added that as tribal leaders they intend to visit local schools and hold talks with both boys and girls on matters of sexuality, behaviour and rights.
Another leader, Kgosi Elizabeth Sekeseke of Wenela ward noted that the issue of teenage pregnancy goes beyond poverty.
She cited a recent example involving a teenager who had done well in her Junior Secondary School examinations and was set to proceed to Gantsi Senior Secondary School.
“The girl fell pregnant and said a local nurse was responsible for the pregnancy. When the nurse was called, he did not deny having unprotected carnal knowledge of the girl but demanded DNA tests as he accused her of having slept with many other men. ‘We took turns with her,’ that is what he said!” seethed Sekeseke.
“These issues are more complicated than we may think. That is why we need to go to schools and engage our children in these matters. Maybe then we may reduce the numbers of pregnancies and save the future of our girls. They are the mothers of the next generation therefore good morals have to be instilled now if we are to bring about change and a better tomorrow,” she stressed.
In the last quarter of 2019, Maun accounted for 74 of the 102 teenage pregnancies recorded in the district.
It is against this backdrop that dikgosi came together under one roof at The Village Church to map a way forward.
At the end of the workshop, organised by a local non-government organisation, Queen Esther, they formed a campaign team #Dikgosi di xadile to lead the initiative.
With the motto ‘Chencha M’nyana’ they will soon be visiting schools in and around Maun to start the talks.
“As you have heard from the previous report, most of the pregnancies occur during school holidays, so the gap is at home. That is why we are engaging the community and the leaders to step in and help our children,” stated Queen Esther’s director, Vehae Tjiriange, adding some children have stated they learn sexual activities from home.
“They have witnessed ‘live porn’ when parents are doing it at night when they think the children are sleeping. Sharing a room with children in our area is very common. Additionally, some have stated that they have seen the sex moves from parents’ mobile phones and television hence it is important to guide our children especially the girl child to be more responsible about their bodies. They should know that poverty is a passing phase and that education is what will liberate them hence the need to invest their time in getting the best education!”
Hacked to death with an axe
*Drunken brawl ends in brutal death
What started as a relaxing Monday afternoon outing at a drinking depot in Talebale cattlepost ended in a blood bath when a drunken argument spiralled violently out of control.
As fellow drinkers watched on in horror, 43-year-old Mosimanegape Ledimo is said to have hacked his neighbour, Modiri Mpela, 23, to death with an axe, repeatedly sinking his weapon into the younger man’s body.
According to reports, the duo had been drinking together in the remote Kweneng District settlement when they started arguing about women.
“Mpela realised the other man was getting very angry and so decided to leave as he wanted to avoid a fight,” explained a police source, adding that before he left, Mpela asked for his memory stick, which was being used to play music.
“However, Ledimo refused with the memory stick and so Mpela slapped him. The older man retaliated by tearing off Mpela’s shirt,” continued the source.
The dispute quickly escalated as Mpela reportedly grabbed a rake and smashed his drinking buddy on the hand.
Fuelled by alcohol, anger and pain, Ledimo allegedly responded by hitting his assailant on the back of the neck with the handle of an axe.
“Mpela collapsed but Ledimo continued chopping him all over the body before he jumped on him several times,” claimed the source.
Looking frail and extremely nervous, the suspect, who is originally from Ngware village, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week.
Pleading for bail, Ledimo told court he was not well and required immediate medical attention.
“I am sick, I vomit blood and have pains on the waist. May I be taken to the hospital?” begged the mild-mannered accused murderer.
Taking the stand for the prosecution, Sojwe Police Station Commander, Kitsiso Lemogang argued that Ledimo should remain on remand, especially as his officers are yet to record witness statements.
“We are worried that if he gets bail, the suspect will interfere with the witnesses,” stressed the top cop, adding Ledimo’s girlfriend is also suspected to have witnessed the incident.
Superintendent Lemogang further informed the court the accused has already been to hospital and was provided with medication.
Ledimo admitted this was true but claimed the medicine had failed to make him better.
In the end, Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi ruled that he be taken to hospital and then remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for February 17.
