Voice readers save the day

In these increasingly bleak times, where dark stories dominate the news, it is reassuring to know there is still much light in the hearts of readers out there.

Last Tuesday, thanks to the kindness of two big-hearted businessmen in Gaborone, The Voice were able to help oversee a donation of school shoes to pupils at Tapologo Junior Secondary School in Werda village.

The act of compassion was sparked by a previous story run by The Voice back in June last year, which told of the plight of 34 families left homeless in Salajwe village after heavy rains destroyed their homes.

Good Samaritans rose to the occasion as only Voice readers can, responding by donating food hampers, blankets and mattresses to the families.

Touched by this, a teacher at Tapologo JSS, Gofaone Matlhare, got in contact to see if there was anyone willing to assist her pupils with school shoes.

This reporter knew exactly who to turn to.

Approaching two business owners who run cash-and-carry stores in the capital, the appeal was made. Happy to help, just as they have done repeatedly in the past, the duo paid for 50 pairs of shoes worth P6, 000.

Since Covid-19 struck, the silent heroes, who requested their identities remain a secret, have already donated to over 30 households all across the country.

Receiving the shoes last week, Head of Ditau House, Tshepo Tsumake said it was inspiring to know there were still selfless people out there willing to use their hard-earned money for the good of others.

“We are extremely thankful to the donors and The Voice Newspaper, may they continue with the good spirit of compassion. The shoes will also be a relief for the parents who did not have money and motivate the students to take their studies seriously,” declared Tsumake, a big smile visible beneath his mask.

The smile slipping slightly, Tsumake admitted the school still faces a number of other problems.

“We also have a challenge that the students who live in hostels do not have blankets and toiletry. In some cases the students tear mattresses to use at the toilets as their toilet paper and the girls also tear mattresses to use as sanitary pads. As we are already experiencing cold weather conditions, the students also need jerseys and socks.”

The school’s enrolment currently stands at 264 boarders and 235 day scholars.

Ending on a high note, the lucky recipients could barely contain their joy at their new footwear, buzzing with anticipation as they tried them on.

“These shoes will be a great help, especially in Winter when it is cold and some of us walk to school barefooted – not anymore!” they exclaimed in delight.

Once again, The Voice would like to thank our readers for answering the call. Your kindness has made the world of difference to these children.