Volleyball gets facelift

Federation team up with Incepta Communications

The Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) have teamed-up with Public Relations specialists Incepta Communications in a bid to source sponsors for the defunct national league.

It is hoped the union will breathe much needed life into the struggling sport code, which has not see league action since former sponsor’s Mascom backed out in 2018.

Announcing the collaboration on Tuesday, at an event dubbed BVF Thoughtful Leadership Session, the federation took the opportunity to unveil its new logo as it attempts to revamp its stained image.

To that end, partnering with Incepta Communications Botswana could prove a masterstroke as the agency excels at brand communication.

In his welcome remarks, BVF President, Daniel Molaodi admitted the standard of volleyball in Botswana has dropped drastically in the last two years due to the lack of a league.

NEW BEGINNINGS: BVF Thoughtful Leadership Session panelists

However, he was optimistic that the new logo and the Incepta collaboration represent a turning point for the sport.

“I am delighted and honoured to reveal our refreshed brand identity which I believe will help us greatly going forward. Furthermore, the federation is not shy to admit the primary challenge faced over the years has been absence of corporate collaborations that can greatly grow the sporting code,” declared Molaodi.

For his part, Incepta co-owner, Thabo Majola revealed that based on the feasibility study conducted by his company, the BVF require between P200, 000 and P2 million to adequately run the league.

“We call upon local companies to partner with BVF to rejuvenate the lost sport,” urged Majola.

The advertising mogul’s partner, Managing Director of Dialogue Group, Tonderai Tsara, stressed there was much for a sponsor to consider before they part with their cash.

“They look at the following of the sport, and they measure its success and how they conduct their affairs generally. Sponsors need to know what they are getting into. They have to know how the sport has been performing in order to map the way forward so that everyone in the collaboration benefits,” concluded Tsara.