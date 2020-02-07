Sports
Volleyball gets facelift
Federation team up with Incepta Communications
The Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) have teamed-up with Public Relations specialists Incepta Communications in a bid to source sponsors for the defunct national league.
It is hoped the union will breathe much needed life into the struggling sport code, which has not see league action since former sponsor’s Mascom backed out in 2018.
Announcing the collaboration on Tuesday, at an event dubbed BVF Thoughtful Leadership Session, the federation took the opportunity to unveil its new logo as it attempts to revamp its stained image.
To that end, partnering with Incepta Communications Botswana could prove a masterstroke as the agency excels at brand communication.
In his welcome remarks, BVF President, Daniel Molaodi admitted the standard of volleyball in Botswana has dropped drastically in the last two years due to the lack of a league.
However, he was optimistic that the new logo and the Incepta collaboration represent a turning point for the sport.
“I am delighted and honoured to reveal our refreshed brand identity which I believe will help us greatly going forward. Furthermore, the federation is not shy to admit the primary challenge faced over the years has been absence of corporate collaborations that can greatly grow the sporting code,” declared Molaodi.
For his part, Incepta co-owner, Thabo Majola revealed that based on the feasibility study conducted by his company, the BVF require between P200, 000 and P2 million to adequately run the league.
“We call upon local companies to partner with BVF to rejuvenate the lost sport,” urged Majola.
The advertising mogul’s partner, Managing Director of Dialogue Group, Tonderai Tsara, stressed there was much for a sponsor to consider before they part with their cash.
“They look at the following of the sport, and they measure its success and how they conduct their affairs generally. Sponsors need to know what they are getting into. They have to know how the sport has been performing in order to map the way forward so that everyone in the collaboration benefits,” concluded Tsara.
Sports
Gilport lions stun Rollers
POPA SUNK BY LAST GASP WINNER
Township Rollers’ title aspirations suffered a huge setback at the feet of an inspired Gilport Lions, who pulled of the shock of the season at the National Stadium on Saturday evening.
Going into the fixture, few predicted anything other than a routine Rollers win.
However, a last gasp strike from super-sub Lone Taele sealed an unlikely 2-1 victory for Gilport and left Rollers rooted to 4th place, three points behind new league leader’s Jwaneng Galaxy.
The winger had only been on the pitch for ten minutes when he broke Popa hearts, brushing off the challenge of Rollers captain Ofentse Nato as he burst into the box.
With the angle against him, Taele opted to shoot, his well-struck effort taking Kabelo Dambe by surprise, beating the flat-footed keeper at his near post.
The goal capped a fine performance from Gilport’s young lions, who matched their more-fancied opposition for much of the 90 minutes.
Mandivenga Paradzayi’s troops stuck to their game plan manfully, not giving Rollers any time or space on the ball.
The tactic led to a subdued first-half lacking in goalmouth action. However, the game burst into life on the stroke of half-time when Gilport were awarded a penalty courtesy of a handball from Rollers right back Kamogelo Matsabu.
Up stepped Kevin Bulala, who showed nerves of steel to dispatch his spot kick past Dambe’s despairing dive.
As expected, the second half saw Mapalastina up the tempo in their bid to force an equalizer. Mothusi Cooper and Arnold Mampori both went close before Popa’s pressure finally paid off in the 70th minute.
There seemed little danger when Lemponye Tshireletso received the ball on the edge of the area. Producing a moment of magic out of keeping with the rest of Rollers’ workman-like performance, the veteran midfielder unleashed a sublime strike with his weaker right foot, the ball flying past Richard Mampane in the Gilport goal.
The stage seemed set for the three-time defending champions to push for a winner. Taele, however, had not read the script, his late heroics condemning newly-appointed Rollers coach Frank Nuttal to his first defeat in the Scot’s second league game in charge.
After the match, a proud Paradzayi described beating Rollers as ‘an honour’.
“We did not expect to beat Rollers because they are one of the biggest teams in the country. We had hoped to maybe get a draw but the boys put up a fine performance to ensure that we collect all the three points and I am delighted!”
For his part, a disappointed Nuttal turned down all requests for a post match interview.
WEEKEND RESULTS
Extension Gunners 1 – 4 BDF XI
Orapa United 0 – 2 Gaborone United
BR Highlanders 0 – 4 Jwaneng Galaxy
Police XI 2 – 3 Notwane
Molepolole City Stars 2 – 3 Miscellaneous
Prisons XI 2 – 1 TAFIC
Morupule Wanderers 3 – 3 Security Systems
Sports
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
‘Maja Tlhaga’ in seventh heaven as they banish Holy Ghost to open five-point gap
Masitaoka FC continued their unrelenting push for promotion to the Premier League on Saturday, banishing Holy Ghost 2-0 to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Debswana First Division South.
Astonishingly, it was the high-flying Molepolole outfit’s seventh clean sheet in a row.
Indeed, you have to go back to October 30th for the last time ‘Maja Tlhaga’ conceded a league goal.
Over 630 minutes of football have passed since Masitaoka suffered a 2-1 defeat to Mogoditshane Fighters.
How times have changed since then.
While Masitaoka were exorcising Holy Ghost to record a seventh successive victory, Fighters were slipping up against Black Forest, registering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Fighters entered the new year leading the league by a single point; two games into 2020 and they now trial Masitaoka by five points.
However, Nelson Olebile’s troops were made to sweat for the win against a well-organised Holy Ghost side.
With little to choose between the two teams and the game seemingly destined to finish goalless, an 80th minute set-piece proved Holy Ghost’s undoing.
For the second consecutive week, striker Emmanuel Ditodi forced his way onto the score sheet, bundling home Thabiso Keitumetse’s inviting corner and sending Masitaoka’s travelling supporters to seventh heaven.
The points were sealed right at the death when Christopher Lemme, newly signed from Division One South side Taung Young Strikers, finished from close range.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, a relieved Olebile was full of praise for his team’s second half performance.
“It was a tactical game. But I feel we could have finished off the game in the first half as my boys were rushing things when they reached the final third. We addressed that at half-time and we improved and ended getting that one goal we needed to unsettle Holy Ghost’s defence and it paid dividends.”
The tactician was also quick to pay respect to his opposite number in the Holy Ghost dugout, former Zebra’s coach Major David Bright.
“I always knew that it was not going to be easy to sail through Holy Ghost because of Bright’s experience. But the boys’ confidence worked in our favour and we salvaged the maximum points,” summarised Olebile, whose team are potentially just eight games away from sealing a first-ever place in the elite league.
For his part, Bright attributed the result to a lack of experience in his young squad.
“We played like a team that was not at home. We gave them too much respect at the start of the match and even though we improved as the game progressed, it was not enough.
“We have a pool of young players who really did not come to the party when we needed them most. But I still have hope that they will do well with time. Masitaoka came here with great confidence and snatched a win from us,” concluded Bright darkly.
The weekend got even better for Masitaoka, as the teams in third and fourth place both dropped points.
Union Flamengo Santos were held to a 0-0 draw with Broadhurst United while Mochudi Centre Chiefs suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Red Sparks.
The results leave them nine and ten points adrift of the league leaders respectively.
Weekend results
Mochudi Centre Chiefs 0-1 Red Sparks
Mochudi Rovers 1-1 Ncojane Youngsters
Jwaneng Fighters 1-1 Matebejana FC
Union Flamengo Santos 0-0 Broadhurst United
Holy Ghost FC 0-2 Masitaoka FC
Mogoditshane Fighters 0-1 Black Forest
Sports
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
*Suspended Makwengwe awaits verdict on his future
Gaborone United are plotting a potentially dangerous heist on the diamond sponsored Orapa United this Saturday afternoon at Itekeng Stadium.
The deadly mission on the Ostriches dump nest will be led by GU’s stand in coach Pontsho ‘Piro’ Moloi, who found himself at the helm of one of the country’s biggest clubs following the controversial suspension of Phillimon Makwengwe a fortnight ago.
Up for grabs are the three valuable points which could see the Reds moving one place up from sixth to fifth.
However, against the current log leaders, the southerners will have their work cut out for them. It will take a tactically astute coach to pinch an ‘egg’ from the jealously guarded Ostriches’ nest.
Moloi will lead his charges into a fortified Itekeng Stadium at 1530hrs, against a side that has conceded just three goals in their last 13 league matches, and have won seven of their last eight outings.
The marauding Ostriches have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 10 goals in 17 matches played, compared to GU’s 16. They kept a clean sheet – one of 11 so far this season – when the two clubs met at the National Stadium back in November in a close encounter which Orapa eventually clinched 1-0.
Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote’s troops don’t just boast of a steely wall, they’ve been lethal at the other end of the pitch too. Only Defending Champions, Township Rollers who have rattled the net 38 times beats the diamond mining town club’s goal haul of 31.
Moloi, however, was as defiant as ever in an interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon. The former Zebras star looked unfazed by the challenge in front of him.
“We’re going to Orapa to compete, not to donate points,” was Piro’s blunt response.
“Even though Orapa United are at the summit of the log, we still believe we can get the maximum points because the boys have been hard at work,” he said, adding they are optimistic of finishing the league in a respectable position.
“We need to keep the momentum and collect crucial points in matches like this one and end this season on a high note,” said Moloi.
His opposing number chose to be subtle in his responses. Mpote, whose side played to a one-all draw against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Mascom Top 8 semi-final first leg on Sunday, said he was wary of the danger posed by GU.
“They’re a good side with experienced players who can punish us,” he said.
The former Zebras mentor told Voice Sports that when the season started in August, their ambition was to win the league and everything on offer.
“We’re focused and are ready to fight for maximum points,” declared Mpote.
The tactician said they’ll be counting on the ever cheerful orange sea of supporters to help them overcome an unpredictable Gaborone outfit.
“In football, the 12th player which is the supporters is very crucial, they can win you matches,” added Mpote.
Meanwhile, suspended coach Makwengwe told Voice Sport that he does not expect to to be reinstated as the GU coach.
“I’m still on a fasting period and won’t say much about the situation I’m in. At the moment I don’t know what will happen to me, but I don’t think they’ll reinstate me as Head Coach,” said Makwengwe.
Voice Sport also reached out to the club Manager Thapelo Mothusi who confirmed that the embattled coach remains suspended until the verdict is delivered sometime this week.
