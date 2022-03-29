Vototo charity a success

Held at Pelaelo Junior School in Makaleng village, the Wololo Vototo Charity Cup was a resounding success.

The event featuring four teams, namely NEDC, Mbalambi FC, Masunga Police FC and Goaimakelwa Social Club attracted a sizeable crowd including the village leadership.

The organiser, DJ-Bob G sent a message of appreciation to sponsors that included among others, Bopikanis Holdings, Spare time Bar, Keno Suits, Audio Fly Enterprises, Rod Link, and Hustlers Tours.

“We can’t thank them enough, for the support and their assistance. Through the support of the above mentioned companies they were able to donate sanitary pads to Pelaelo CJSS to maintain the menstrual hygiene of a girl child.”

Advertisement

“I hope we can continue to account on this exceptional support,” Bob G said.