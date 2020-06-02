News
“Vulture” stabs pregnant lover after sex
A jealous boyfriend has been found guilty of Unlawful Wounding after stabbing his pregnant baby mama five times immediately after a steamy sex session.
The convicted man, Vulture Phuthegang, will be sentenced next week and faces a possible seven years in jail should court chose to hand out the maximum possible punishment.
Despite pleading his innocence, Broadhurst Magistrate Court ruled that Phuthegang repeatedly stabbed the mother of his three children, Dikago Rasego at the couple’s rented home in Mogoditshane back in 2018.
In her evidence, Rasego told court she had been preparing dinner on the fateful day when her lover ordered her to stop cooking and demanded sex.
Although she was tired after a long day at work, Rasego said she gave in to Phutegang’s request, joining her lover in the bedroom.
According to the victim, immediately after the sexual encounter, her lover accused her of having slept with another man.
She further told the court the argument became increasingly heated and, fearing for her life, she fled to a neighbour for help.
An enraged Phuthegang followed his girlfriend outside, chasing the pregnant woman around the yard. When he eventually caught her, Rasego says he stabbed her five times – thrice in the back and twice in the chest.
Leaking blood, the injured lady was rushed to hospital, where she spent a month on life support.
In his defence, Phuthegang tried to shift the blame, claiming Rasego’s injuries were caused by a neighbour who threw a bottle at the couple during the scuffle.
His tale failed to convince presiding Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi.
“The accused does not even tell the court why the witness (neighbor) would stab the complainant if he did. He even failed to convince the court how a thrown bottle can cause injuries three times at the back, right breast, lateral lower chest and including her abdominal,” noted Thedi in Tuesday’s ruling.
“Why the accused person would run away following the stabbing if it was it was someone else, it does not add up at all. None of this makes sense. All fingers are pointing at the accused person as the one who was seen stabbing the complainant,” she concluded.
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
The Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr Stegomena Lawrence Tax, has cautioned member states that any lack of cooperation among then during the COVID19 era has potential to reverse the gains made in the last decades.
Addressing a virtual SADC Council of Ministers meeting this week, Lawrence Tax said that the regional ministers approved Guidelines on Harmonization and Facilitation of Movement of Essential Goods and Services across borders early April.
She said that whilst the guidelines have played a critical role in facilitation of movement of essential goods, there are notable obstacles that have been noted by the Secretariat.
The obstacles include non-compliance/non recognition of regional legal frameworks; uncoordinated operations at the port of entry among border agencies; lack of harmonization and synchronization of policies and procedures among, and between member states; unilateral decisions outside agreed framework; as well as different approaches to deal with epidemiological challenges,” she said.
She added that; “all these are resulting in increased cost of doing business, and negatively affecting the implementation of national and regional programmes”.
She advised that there is need to have measures, and coordinated approach in place since the region is in a post lockdown period since the transportation of non-essential goods and services will be resuming.
Lawrence Tax added that COVID19 is a global pandemic and that the SADC regional approach should expand to COMESA-EAC-SADC tripartite and eventually to other continental blocs.
“The Secretariat is already working with COMESA and EAC, specifically, in terms of harmonizing and synchronizing regulations and procedures for movement of goods and services under the Tripartite arrangement. We need to move in unison and avoid unilateral decisions, specifically with regards to cross border movement of goods and services,” she said.
According to the Executive Secretary, the regional office has already conducted a socio-economic impact analysis of COVID19 on the region and the results have shown that the pandemic will impact negatively across many socio and economic sectors.
“The decline in the global economy is projected to lead to a decline in commodity prices, increase in debt and significant contraction of the SADC economies in 2020. This will reverse the gains on industrial development and trade that the region has made in the last couple of years,” Lawrence Tax said.
On the flip side, the region’s International Cooperating Partners have made pledges to mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic on its economy.
“To date, the Secretariat has secured Euro 7.3 million from the German Government; Euro3.6million from European Union, Euro 190,000.00 under the GIZ/Africa Union Commission, whereas the African Development Bank (AfDB) has considered a support UA 7 million. Engagements with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are also at an advanced stage,” the Executive Secretary said.
Guma Moyo returns
*Controversial politician headed for BPF *BURS owes me P6 million and I am waiting for reimbursement- Moyo
Self-exiled former legislator, Guma Moyo, is reportedly headed back home from South Africa to rejoin local politics after applying for Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) membership.
The flamboyant businessman and former Member of Parliament for Tati-East has been missing in action after he left the country under a dark cloud of controversy claiming that he was fearing for his life.
It also turned out during his sojourn in South Africa that Moyo had also been under the taxman’s radar, with allegations of tax evasion further fueling the confusion over his decision to flee.
The outspoken politician fell off with his party, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in a factional war that saw him lead a campaign that endorsed Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi against President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the party presidency.
Although he was expected to support Venson Moitoi, Moyo did not attend the Kang Congress leading to his dismissal from the party.
In an interview with The Voice this week, Moyo confirmed having applied for the BPF membership.
“I have applied for BPF membership. They are my friends and I think that’s where I am welcome.”
He dismissed allegations that he was joining BPF to challenge Biggie Butale for the party presidency.
“They have a leader and I am not joining to lead but to be part of the collective of the party. I believe in them.”
When asked how he was going to work with the party patron, former President Ian Khama, who he didn’t have a good working relationship during his tenure as President, Moyo said, “My relationship with Khama is unquestionable, politics or no politics we are inseparable…Yes we had differences at some point but he apologised for having been misled by some government officials to take decisions that he took and I accepted the apology. That chapter is closed. ” he added.
In May 2015, Moyo says he had the shock of his life when he learnt from one of the banks that they had been instructed to freeze his accounts on graft allegations.
Investigators in the matter questioned the over P25 million which was paid into Moyo’s business account and they suspected that the invoices that Moyo produced had been fabricated.
Before that, the then President Khama hasd launched a scathing attack on Moyo, saying he did not have the interests of the electorates at heart after he was dropped from cabinet.
He said Moyo was only looking for power and self enrichment.
Moyo mentioned that despite having been fired by the BDP, he was grateful to the party for making him what he is today. “I have accepted the move and will not go back.”
BPF Secretary General, Roseline Panzirah Matshome confirmed having received Moyo’s application.
Meanwhile, Moyo has made shocking remarks that Botswana Unified Revenue Service owes him P6 million after he was initially alleged to be owing the tax collector.
The politician who is on self imposed exile in South Africa, says he is waiting for BURS to reimburse him.
“My accounts were frozen and after an audit was done it transpired that it was actually them that owed me, they must refund me,” he said and added: “Let’s not discuss it further because it is politics and it will catch up with them.”
However the BURS General Manager of Communications, Mable Bolele declined to comment on the allegations.
“We are unable to assist you since we do not discuss individual taxpayer issues with the third party as guided by Income Tax Act, Secrecy- under Section 5 Sub-section 1.”
