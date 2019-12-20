Entertainment
Wake up Slumber and show them
I think it’s time for our Vice President (VP), Slumber Tsogwane to up his game and stamp his authority.
Although the VP has a famously small body structure, he must do something that makes him visible to all.
Maybe he could beef up his security and have an entourage of bodyguards to attract some attention.
Shaya was amongst the multitudes who attended Qatar Airway’s maiden landing at Sir Seretse Khama Airport on Sunday.
However, the landing did not grab Shaya’s attention too much as there was no water canon salute.
However, Tsogwane more than made up for that.
The VP marched with a smile to get a close-up view of what the plane looked like and get a feeling of the inside but was stopped in his tracks.
It appears the flight crew didn’t know who he was and wouldn’t let a stranger in their bird! So next time VP, bring that entourage!
MC Maswe’s genius new sound
Legendary Francistown-based Mbaqanga musician, Thapelo Maleka, popularly known as MC Maswe, has dropped an exciting EP.
Released on Wednesday, the five-track offering shows the artist’s versatility.
In his career, Maswe has covered almost all genres, from Reggae/Dancehall, Mbaqanga, House/Kwasa and Gospel.
For his latest project, the veteran experiments with a fusion of House/Gospel/Kwasa and makes a fair attempt at the latest craze ‘Amapiano’.
In a brief interview with Grooving in the Ghetto, Maswe explained he had to embrace the new sound because it is the ‘in-thing’.
The title track ‘Chisungu’ features Borolong native Lucia Dottie, a vocalist fluent in Ndebele, Shona, Ikalanga and Setswana.
Other songs on the EP, which was produced by 19-year-old Zimbabwean Producer, Genius, include: ‘Masika’ (featuring Beauty Queens and TBouz), ‘Piano Maguru’, as well as instrumental versions of both ‘Chisungu’ and ‘Masika’.
Rating: 7/10
Tasvo Wacko tries again
Resilience is what best describes Selebi Phikwe-based artist Tasvo Wacko (Tumelo Oabile).
The 38-year-old has just dropped a single from his up-coming fourth album, set for release early next year.
Although he has been making music since 2009, by his own admission, Wacko has enjoyed limited success.
Indeed, all three of his past albums went under the radar.
But that never dampened his spirit.
Wacko released his debut album ‘Dumelang’ ten years ago, followed by ‘Zondi’ in 2014 and ‘Stress’ in 2018.
He believes since teaming up with Paparuza (Franco’s former rapper), the new single titled ‘Ba ipotsa ka nna’ will change his fortunes.
The track comes with a new imaginative Lipesu dance’ which Wacko is confident will take the country by storm.
Rating: 6/10
All white party
The festive mood has long captured locals.
With just four days to go till Christmas, DJ Cue and company will take the mood a notch higher with an All-White Party event at Thapama Pleasure Island.
A host of Francistown-based DJs will alternate at the DJ booth to keep the party going.
The list includes: DJ K.U.D, Cheng, Bunz, Cue, Chronic, OT, Lee-Tex and DVJ Dreazy.
Early bird tickets for Saturday’s show are P50 otherwise it’s P60 at the gate.
