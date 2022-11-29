Walking in solidarity against GBV

Farida’s Love for Mother and Child Trust will this Saturday 3 December 2022, embark on a GBV awareness walk to address the devastating effects of gender-based violence.

The walk from Three Dikgosi Monument to the Gaborone City Council will also be in commemoration of international 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Among the dignitaries expected to grace the event is newly crowned Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo, The Gaborone Biker’s Association and different NGOs.

His worship the Gaborone City Mayor Mr. Austin Abraham is also expected to be in attendance.

Faridas Love for mother and child trust is a newly established foundation which aims to provide a shelter for abused mothers and their children in times of emergency.

It was established by Farida Matlhare, inspired by the pains she suffered as a victim of emotional abuse throughout her childhood.

The foundation is currently in the process of establishing a homeless shelter for Gender Based Violence victims, particularly with a focus on alleviating the suffering of mother and child through support and soft skills training.

Matlhare says her greatest passion is expressing love and healing to children and mothers who have gone through traumatic experiences.

Besides providing a safe-haven through the foundation, she also helps them to find a healthy perception of themselves through counseling services, workshops and encourages personal development.

“People can also look forward to traditional and polka dancing performances after the walk to close off the show,” she concluded.