Suspect previously skipped bail in unlawful wounding case

Trouble seems to follow Kebalepile Letamo.

Police have been looking for the 26-year-old since March, when he broke his bail conditions by failing to attend court for a case in which he is accused of unlawful wounding.

The boys in blue finally tracked down the Takatokwane villager on Sunday night, hours after he had allegedly threatened to kill his cousin in an apparent booze-fuelled argument.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Letamo saw his bail revoked and his freedom taken away.

Court heard that as well as failing to attend his trial on 20 March, Letamo had not been reporting to Takatokwane police as per his bail requirements.

Explaining why he missed his court date five months ago, the accused claimed his son had fallen sick that day and so he had taken the child to Princess Marina Hospital.

As for his latest brush with the law, it is alleged that on the night of 9 August, an intoxicated Letamo threatened his cousin, Tapologo Letamo, with the following words, “I will kill you with the knife that I’m holding.”

Telling court they believe the suspect is capable of following through on his threat, the Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Potso Kealeboga revealed that when they arrested Letamo he was in possession of a butcher’s knife.

“It is clear that he has the propensity of committing offences while on bail. The position of the law state that the better way is to incarcerate the accused for the community to live in peace,” said Kealeboga.

Given the chance to speak, Letamo explained that the fight with Tapologo happened because his cousin refused to let him fetch water.

He also claimed that he had wanted to report the altercation to the police himself, but had been prevented from doing so by one Diane Basupi, who he accused of assaulting him with a piece of wood.

“I need to go to the clinic,” Letamo maintained, before begging for bail on the basis that he does not trust his family, in particular his cousin, to look after his son properly.

He was granted one of his wishes, with presiding Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng ordering the prosecution to ensure he is taken to the clinic.

However, Letamo’s bail hopes were dashed as the Magistrate remanded him in custody until his next mention, scheduled for August 31.